“It is not a complete no”: When Fernando Alonso addressed potential Indy 500 opportunities in his future

Fernando Alonso, the two-time Formula 1 world champion, is a huge name in motorsports. At the age of 43, he is still going strong and while he is currently competing in F1 for Aston Martin, there was a time in 2022 when he specifically talked about competing in the Indy 500 again.

Fernando Alonso first competed in the Indy 500 in 2017. Back then, he drove for Andretti Autosport and was looking all-set to fight for the victory. However, an engine issue on his Honda-powered car didn't allow him to do so.

Following this, he made two more appearances in the event and in 2022, he took the time to talk in detail about potentially taking part in it again.

"It’s less of a goal now, I have to say. The last two attempts in Indy [participating in 2020 and watching in 2021] with the aeroscreen made me feel the car [is] a little bit different, and talking with some of the colleagues there definitely the cars are more difficult to drive and difficult to follow each other. So it is less fun. In 2017, there were a lot of overtaking [moves], and I loved that race. There was a little bit less love in the last couple of years when you cannot overtake." Alonso said. (Via: BBC)

He further added:

"And there is the danger factor. In the Indy 500, there are a couple of big crashes every year. Now I am fully focused in F1. And when I stop F1, I don’t know if I will be tempted to try again. It is not a complete no, but I would say it is less of a project."

Fernando Alonso has been competing in Formula 1 since 2001. Moreover, he is currently contracted to the Silverstone-based Aston Martin team until the end of 2026.

Fernando Alonso's take on dealing with 'frustrations' in racing

While Fernando Alonso kept the door open on a potential Indy 500 comeback in 2022, he also talked about his career in the pinnacle of motorsport. Alonso last won a Grand Prix in F1 in the 2013 season.

In line with this, the 43-year-old added:

"I am a very competitive person, and if you are not winning, you definitely miss that feeling and there is some frustration building always during the season." Alonso said via the aforementioned source)

Alonso has so far managed to amass 401 F1 Grand Prix starts. Moreover, other than his two world championships, he has also secured 32 wins, 106 podiums, and 22 pole positions. With the 2026 season just a year away, one of his last goals in F1 is to win the coveted drivers' world championship for a third time.

