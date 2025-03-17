“It is even more special”: When Danica Patrick expressed her clear feelings on her unique Indy 500 return after a challenging year

Danica Patrick spoke about being honored to drive the Indy 500 pace car after a difficult year in 2021. She retired in 2018 after participating in the Indy 500 that year.

Patrick started her racing career in go-karting. In 1998, after dropping out of high school, she moved to the UK to further pursue her career in racing.

Patrick made a name for herself after she won the Japan 300, becoming the first woman in Indycar to do so. She went on to set multiple records for female drivers, such as becoming the first woman to win pole at the Daytona 500 in 2013.

Patrick once spoke about how she felt after driving the pace car at Indy 500. While in conversation with Racer.com in May 2012, she said:

"I am very honored to drive the Corvette Stingray pace car this year at the Indy 500. It is even more special because of the past year we have all endured, and it will be so nice to see fans back in the stands. I’m also excited to again be a part of the NBC broadcast team for the race."

Patrick drove the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray hardtop convertible; the two car companies have been in the racing scene since 1948 and 1978, respectively. In the same year, she also joined the NBC live broadcast team for the race.

After her retirement, Danica Patrick had her own podcast called Pretty Intense and a book with the same name. She has ventured into the wine business with her own brand, Somnium. She is occasionally seen in the F1 paddock with the Sky Sports crew.

Danica Patrick recalls her decision to join NASCAR after moving away from Indycar

Danica Patrick is well known for her career in IndyCar. She became the first woman to win the Japan 300 and also to get pole position at the Daytona 500.

In 2012, Patrick made the decision to shift full-time to stock racing with NASCAR. While in conversation with ESPN's Marty Smith in 2012, Patrick said:

"NASCAR reminds me of growing up racing go-karts and how much I loved it. The fact that stock cars have bumpers invigorates the rougher side of me that's been tempered by the inability in open-wheel racing to touch anyone. To be able to go out on the track and stake your place excites me. The crazy thing is that I didn't even drive a stock car until I'd already signed a two-year deal to run a partial Nationwide schedule. I had friends in NASCAR who knew my driving style and thought I'd fit in there. So I took a huge leap of faith."

Danica Patrick had 191 cup starts by the time she hung up her boots. She also had 61 Xfinity series starts under her belt.

