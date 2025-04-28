“It makes sense”: When Danica Patrick justified having an American personality in F1 broadcast team

Danica Patrick, the former racing driver, has become an esteemed motorsport pundit since bringing the curtain down on her career in 2018. Other than American motorsports, she has also taken up the mantle of broadcasting during F1 races (off-and-on basis).

Patrick joined the Sky Sports F1 broadcast in 2021, and in 2023, she took the time to shed light on her gig in the pinnacle of motorsport.

"With the more American races, it makes sense to have an American to connect with the fans. And to bring more American fans of course, and to try and grow the American fan base. I heard a statistic that I was surprised by, that on the Netflix series (Drive to Survive), which is very popular and has been very responsible for the growth of the following here in the States," Patrick said in an interview with Awful Announcing.

In the last few years, the decision makers in Formula 1 have made genuine efforts to increase the sport's presence in the US. As things stand, the sport currently has three Grand Prixs on the calendar that take place in the country (Miami GP, Austin GP, Las Vegas GP).

Danica Patrick appeared on Season 6 of the Drive to Survive series, which is based on the sport.

Danica Patrick's take on the difference between commentating on F1 and IndyCar

While Danica Patrick gave a fascinating take on broadcasting in Formula 1 back in 2023, via the same interaction, she also shed light on the differences when it comes to commentating on F1 and America's IndyCar.

She said (via Awful Announcing):

"It’s really the same thing. And at one point I kind of questioned if my technical knowledge of an IndyCar would translate to a Formula One car. So a little while back at the Singapore race, I worked with (Sky analyst Bernadette) Bernie Collins… who came from the technical side in Formula One as a strategist."

Danica Patrick competed in IndyCar from 2005 onwards. In her debut year, she was even chosen as the Indy 500 Rookie of the Year. Other than this, she is, to date, the only driver to triumph in a race in the series. The 43-year-old won the 2008 Indy Japan 300.

Patrick's career came to an end in 2018 at the Indy 500, and by this time, she managed to amass 116 appearances alongside one Grand Prix, seven top-tens and three pole positions.

Despite ending her racing career quite a few years back, she is still one of the most well-known personalities in the world of IndyCar as well as world motorsports. Other than broadcasting, Patrick also has her own podcast called Pretty Intense.

