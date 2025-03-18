“It’s almost time to tell you guys”: Hailie Deegan keeps fans on edge as she drops a teaser ahead of her IndyCar race

The HMD Motorsports driver Hailie Deegan recently made her transition from stock racing to open-wheel racing at the Indy NXT. The 23-year-old American recently uploaded an Instagram story teasing her fans about an upcoming project that she has been working on.

Hailie Deegan finished her maiden race at the Grand Prix of St Petersburg in 14th place. Prior to joining HMD Motorsports, she drove for AM racing in the Xfinity Series in 2024 and placed 32nd. Her best finish in the series was 12th position at Ag-Pro 300.

Deegan posted an Instagram story on March 12th, talking about a project that she has been working on. On March 18th she posted another story about the same project, with the caption:

"It's almost time to tell you guys what I've been working on lately! Letting you guys know tomorrow morning 😁

Hailie Deegan teases her project via @hailiedeegan

For Deegan, the street course at St. Petersburg was completely new. However, she managed to keep a clean race and climb up the grid with her rivals also having bad luck. Speaking to Dalton Hopkins after the race, she said:

"Yeah I mean, I think it was a fun experience. I had a blast. I mean my goal for this, I didn’t have like this huge expectation. Especially for this one just because it’s a street course. I don’t want to do anything dumb to where I hurt the car and lose out on track time. So, I kind of went into this weekend like, okay, like 95% cautiously aggressive, learn as much as I can. More so use all the time, valuable time that I could to get experience. So, going into it, I knew I was going to be off a little bit here. I think I’m really looking forward to Barber [Motorsports Park], because I’ve been there before."

Deegan jumped out of the car with a swollen arm after the race. She mentioned how it was difficult to transition from stock racing to open-wheel physically since stock racing usually has power steering. While speaking to Frontstretch, Hailie Deegan said:

"Definitely, this is by far the hardest form of racing I’ve ever been a part of. By ‘hardest’, I mean physically, so, it’s very physically demanding. I definitely need to be in the gym as much as I can be, which I’ve been the last couple of months, but I think just keep working at it so I can see the improvement myself.”

The next Indy NXT Barber Motorsports Park Grand Prix will take place in Alabama on May 4th, which leaves Deegan with plenty of time to study the data and prepare for the race.

Hailie Deegan opens up about buying a Vintage Mustang

Hailie Deegan, the HMD Motorsports driver recently opened up about buying a Vintage Mustang. She spoke about her splurge via her YouTube channel.

In the video, she opened up about purchasing a vintage 1966 Ford Mustang which she acquired for a bargain price. In the video, she said:

"Not many of you guys know but I bought a 1966 Mustang and it is the most beautiful thing ever," Deegan said. "It is restored very nicely...Everyone on my snapchat has seen it but I haven't posted it on like Instagram or anything...It's like a beautiful old green color. Like, it's in great condition, doesn't have much miles on it." (5:11 onwards)

She also added how she got it for a very reasonable price.

"I got it for a steal. I felt like I was stealing it from the people, with the price that they took. It was great for me. But for them, I feel like, this doesn't feel right, how much I'm buying this car for," Hailie Deegan said.

Besides being a racer Hailie Deegan is a huge car enthusiast. She is often seen sharing about her love for cars with her fans and followers.

