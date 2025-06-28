"It's been his biggest downfall": When Michael Andretti blamed Romain Grosjean's impatience for his IndyCar rut

Romain Grosjean, the former F1 driver who is currently racing in the IndyCar with PREMA Racing (reserve driver), once got the stick from legendary Michael Andretti. Grosjean raced for then-Michael Andretti's team (now strategic advisor), Andretti Autosport (Andretti Global) from 2022 to 2023.

During the 2023 season, Andretti bashed Grosjean midway through the IndyCar campaign via an interaction with The Race. Andretti asserted how the 39-year-old had to tendency to put the car more than what was required during Grand Prix events. He said:

"Everyone makes mistakes; he’s made his share as well. I think that’s where Romain sometimes has a problem, controlling his adrenaline. Once he calms down, he’s more measured, but in the heat of the moment, I think he has a problem. It’s probably been his biggest downfall while he’s been here."

Romain Grosjean ended the 2023 season of America's highest class of open-wheel racing in 13th place in the drivers' standings. He was able to secure 296 points alongside two pole positions, two top-fives, and three top-ten finishes.

However, Grosjean was not retained for the following IndyCar season. He then joined Juncos Hollinger Racing to compete in 2024, and his last IndyCar outing came in the 2024 Music City Grand Prix at the Nashville Speedway.

The French Driver's current IndyCar stats stand at six podiums and three pole positions from 64 appearances.

Romain Grosjean wants to 'get back' on the IndyCar grid

Romain Grosjean has a wealth of experience competing in top motorsports categories. While he is currently in a reserve driver role with IndyCar newcomers PREMA Racing, he has not lost hope of making a comeback on the racing grid.

As mentioned above, he has competed in a decent number of IndyCar races and has even performed decently. In an interview with The Race in April, he revealed his desire to get back on the grid in 2025. He said:

"Definitely, I wanted to be on a grid this year, but you don't always control everything, so I think that this is the best opportunity that was available for me and I'm very glad I took it. Of course, I would love to talk to you as a racer at Long Beach, but I'm not saying that I'm not going to be back in the future, so I'm excited to be here."

The PREMA Racing team currently has the former Ferrari academy driver Robert Shwartzman and Callum Ilott as its 2025 drivers. In the ongoing campaign, they are currently in P22 and P26 in the drivers' standings.

Taking into consideration the positions of the drivers in the standings, PREMA Racing might bring Romain Grosjean into one of its cars to bank on his wealth of experience before the end of the 2025 season.

