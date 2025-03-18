"It's just emotionally draining": When Scott McLaughlin was left heartbroken after Indy 500 failure

The Indy 500 is one of the greatest spectacles in all of motor racing. Since its inception in 1911, it has made the career of several racing drivers, but in 2024, it just wasn't to be for Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin.

The 31-year-old started his 200-lap outing from pole position, but as the race went further, he slipped backward. It was because of a variety of reasons and following his P6 finish, despite leading 64 laps, he said in May 2024 (via Racer):

"I just gave it my all, all month. It’s just emotionally draining. Unfortunately, that’s my best run and I’m upset about it obviously. You’re a competitor. But Team Penske won and that’s the main thing. Congrats to Josef. This place just kicks your butt and you’ve got to come back stronger next year," McLaughlin said via Racer.

The 2024 Indy 500 was won by Scott McLaughlin's Penske teammate Josef Newgarden (two-time IndyCar world champion), in his #2 challenger.

Is Scott McLaughlin on a long-term contract at Team Penske?

While Scott Mclaughlin had a tough outing in the 2024 Indy 500, he is one of the best racers on the modern grid. This is one of the reasons why he was rewarded with a new long-term deal by Team Penske ahead of the first race of the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season.

Moreover, in line with this, he posted the following update on X:

"We’re LIVE and ready for a big 2025! Signed a long term extension in the off-season with @Team_Penske and have been absolutely 100% focused on prep for this year. Let’s kick this season off right! STRAIGHT. TO. THE. MOON. #Thirsty3s" McLaughlin wrote.

Scott McLaughlin has been competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America since the start of the 2020 season. The 31-year-old has so far managed 68 race starts and has also secured seven wins, 19 podiums and nine pole positions.

His best overall finish to date, has been third place that came in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In last year's campaign, McLaughlin was able to secure 505 points that was good enough for a third-place finish. In the process of doing so, he also put on board three wins, five pole positions, eight top-fives and 12 top-ten finishes.

He has gone into the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season as one of the favorites to lift the Drivers' championship. The season-opener, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, was a success for him as he secured a fourth-place finish. Keeping this in view, he would ideally want to end the upcoming (March 21-23) Thermal Club Grand Prix weekend (Round 2), at least in the podium places.

