“It’s just not much fun”: When Danica Patrick confessed her true feelings on her NASCAR struggles

The former racing driver, Danica Patrick, is a prominent name in the world of American motorsports. She is, to date, the only woman to gain a victory in IndyCar, but during her racing days, she had her struggles in stock car racing (NASCAR).

In light of this, a year before (2017) bringing the curtain down on her racing career in 2018 (Indy 500), she took the time to dwell on her NASCAR racing career. It started in 2010 in the Xfinity Series and ended in the Cup series at the 2018 Daytona 500.

"It’s just not much fun. Running in the top 15 every weekend would be so much more fun. It breaks my heart every Sunday when it doesn’t go well." Patrick said via NBC Sports.

Danica Patrick competed in a whopping 191 NASCAR Cup Series events. However, despite this, she was never able to amass a victory. The 42-year-old was only able to put on board seven top-tens and one pole position. Her best overall season finish was 24th place, which came in 2015 and 2016.

In the Xfinity Series, Patrick secured seven top-tens and one pole position quite akin to the Cup Series.

Danica Patrick on who she would've loved to race against

While Danica Patrick, back in 2017, talked about her troubles in NASCAR, quite recently, she revealed the drivers (dead or alive) that she would've loved to lock horns against during her racing career.

Interestingly, the 42-year-old firstly mentioned the name of the late Formula 1 legend, Ayrton Senna (three-time world champion), and then mentioned that she would've also liked to test her skills against NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr..

In line with this, she had the following to add during her appearance on the Outkickthecoverage show:

"Well, so I'm assuming I'm going to be racing against them, they are not in my car, right? I'm racing against them, driving. Well, maybe I'll just do a hybrid. Let's see because I think I'd probably wanna see how I stacked up against Ayrton Senna, which was, he was one of the greats in Formula 1. Maybe get out there and door bang with Dale Earnhardt Sr." Patrick said.

Danica Patrick's career, other than NASCAR, also revolved around the highest class of open-wheel racing in America, IndyCar. Her first outing in the sport was at the 2005 Toyota Indy 300, and in the same year, she was chosen as the Indy 500 Rookie of the Year.

In her overall IndyCar career, she managed 116 outings, secured one race win, seven podiums, and three pole positions. Since ending her racing career in 2018, Patrick has become a motorsport pundit (she appeared on Netflix's Drive to Survive Season 6) and is also a successful businesswoman.

