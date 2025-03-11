“It’s not offensive”: When Danica Patrick shared her take on Ed Carpenter’s ‘right time of the month’ statement

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick once reflected on IndyCar team owner Ed Carpenter's remark about Patrick's temperament. Patrick would go on to race for Ed Carpenter's team in the Indianapolis 500.

As one of the most accomplished female drivers in motorsports history, Danica Patrick has often found herself at the center of discussions about gender dynamics in racing. One such moment came in 2013 when she was asked about IndyCar team owner Ed Carpenter’s remark regarding her temperament behind the wheel.

Carpenter, an IndyCar driver and team owner, had quipped in 2006 that Patrick was an aggressive driver, stating (via ESPN):

"I think Danica's pretty aggressive in our cars. I mean, you know especially if you catch her at the right time of the month, she might be trading plenty of paint out there."

The comment, which played into stereotypical gender tropes, could have sparked controversy. However, Patrick chose to shrug it off when asked about it years later. In an interview with The New York Times Magazine in 2013, Patrick was questioned about whether such remarks bothered her. She responded:

"When you spend enough time around guys, you understand that some of them have a different sense of humor. It’s not offensive to me whatsoever."

Intriguingly, that wasn't the last time Danica Patrick was associated with Ed Carpenter. When Patrick decided to hang up her helmet in 2018, the former Cup Series driver announced that her last IndyCar race would be the 2018 Indy 500. She piloted the No. 13 Chevrolet for Ed Carpenter Racing on the fateful day, and finished 30th before retiring from the sport.

Danica Patrick picks her three dream opponents to race against

Recently, Danica Patrick was asked to name three people—dead or alive—whom she would love to race against. Speaking on OutKick’s "Gaines for Girls" podcast with Riley Gaines, Patrick picked a trio of racing legends and one unique addition.

Brazilian racing icon Ayrton Senna was Patrick's first choice. She said (via FOX News):

"Well, I think I’d want to see how I stacked up against Ayrton Senna."

NASCAR legend and seven-time Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. was Danica's second pick. She revealed:

"Maybe get out there and doorbang with Dale Earnhardt Sr. You know, he was known as ‘the Intimidator.' So, that would be a fun person to see, like, what did that feel like? Would I be intimidated? Cause I have a real mean streak in me at times."

In a unique twist, Patrick also picked Jesus as a dream co-driver. She explained that her spiritual connection with Jesus has always made Him feel like a “homie” or a best friend. Patrick explained:

"I think I’d put Jesus in my car. I think that, in all of my spiritual practices and religious experiences, I’ve been connecting with the energy of Jesus. It has always felt like a homie, like just your best friend. So, there you go, that’d be my passenger."

Danica Patrick has transitioned to motorsports analysis and broadcasting since her retirement. She has featured in Sky's Formula 1 broadcast, FOX's NASCAR races, and NBC's coverage of the Indianapolis 500 on a regular basis.

