'It’s our sacred ground': When Michael Andretti shared his deep connection with the Indy 500

Former IndyCar driver Michael Andretti came out in 2016 before the 100th Indy 500 race and shared his deep connection with the iconic race. Andretti explained why the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the “sacred ground” for most IndyCar drivers, detailing his affection for the greatest spectacle in racing.

Andretti was arguably the most successful driver to have never won the Indy 500. The former IndyCar driver reflected on the same after the 2016 Indy 500 also marked the 25th anniversary of Andretti's then-rival, Rick Mears, joining the 4X Indy 500 winner club.

2024 Portland E-Prix - Shakedown & Practice - Source: Getty

Speaking about his connection with the Indy 500, Andretti said, (via Motorsport)

“If you’re an IndyCar driver it means everything to you. Growing up, it was a big part of my life. I spent many years there at the Speedway. It’s something that every driver wants to compete in. It’s a truly special place. It’s our sacred ground.”

Andretti participated in 16 Indy 500s, but failed to win the iconic race. Michael finished as the runner-up at the 1991 Indy 500 in the Newman-Haas Chevrolet. Andretti also finished P3 on a couple of occasions (2001 and 2006).

Speaking about Mears’ success at the Indy 500 compared to his own, Michael Andretti said:

“Indy is frustrating because it was one of my best racetracks. More laps led there than Rick…and he won it four times. And then I go to Toronto and win that seven times. Like, what?! No rhyme or reason. Just the way it goes.”

Michael partially retired from full-time IndyCar racing at the end of the 2002 season. However, he continued to participate in the Indy 500 as a one-off entry until the 2007 race before completely retiring from the sport.

Mario Andretti detailed the origin of the 'Andretti Curse' which haunted Marco and Michael Andretti at the Indy 500

Mario Andretti is the only driver from the Andretti family to have won the Indy 500. The former F1 driver took three pole positions at the IMS but failed to convert any of those into wins. Mario won the 1969 Indy 500, starting in P2. However, Mario's son, Michael Andretti, and grandson Marco Andretti failed to win a single Indy 500.

Former Race Car Driver Mario Andretti Joins Rep. John James For Capitol Hill Press Conference - Source: Getty

The same was named the Andretti curse. Mario was questioned about how the term Andretti curse was coined, to which he replied,

“Well, the term “Andretti Curse” did not come from us. I think my good friend, the late Indy announcer Tom Carnegie, came up with that. Obviously, there were some disappointments there, both on my side and Michael’s side, because we’d dominate the race but didn’t win,” he said during a 2011 interview (via Car and Driver)

Marco Andretti has retired from his full-time IndyCar role but continues to participate in the Indy 500 as a one-off entry.

