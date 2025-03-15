"It’s so much pressure": When Josef Newgarden's wife once opened up on seeing him cry for the first time during 2nd title celebrations

It was a moment that could break even the toughest of men, and Josef Newgarden was no exception when he secured his second IndyCar Drivers’ Championship title. The Team Penske driver, who clinched the championship at the Grand Prix of Monterey in Laguna Seca, was overcome with emotion as he arrived in the pit lane after the race.

The 34-year-old, who had entered the Grand Prix in a close three-way championship fight involving Simon Pagenaud and Alexander Rossi, managed to maneuver through several challenges at the California race to finish in eighth place—enough to clinch his second title.

Reflecting on the moment that saw the Team Penske driver crowned champion, Josef Newgarden’s wife, Ashley Welch, shared how much it meant to him and what drove the usually stoic driver to tears. The Hollywood actress, in an interview with The Athletic in 2019, detailed what transpired and how she reacted to the moment:

“I told him, ‘Aren’t you so glad you don’t have to be mad for six months?’”

“It’s so much pressure. I think you feel it in everyday life,” Welch added. “You feel it at home. You see it when he wakes up in the morning—it’s all he thinks about. When you hear him talking about how he got here and how much he’s given to it, you know he’s meant to be here.”

Newgarden himself elaborated on his composed personality in a post-match interview following his triumph, explaining how he never breaks down and that Welch encouraged him to express his feelings more often.

“I don’t ever cry. Actually, it infuriates my fiancée because I don’t think I’ve ever cried in front of her. It disturbed her in some ways. She’s like, ‘You never cry! I don’t know why you don’t do that. You should cry at some point,” he said [via NBC Sports].

Josef Newgarden has since gone on to experience even more success following his second championship triumph, including two victories at the Indy 500. The American driver is now hoping to achieve a record third consecutive title as he also sets his sights on what has become an elusive third IndyCar Drivers’ Championship crown.

Josef Newgarden eyes IndyCar GOAT status

INDY 500 Winner Josef Newgarden during the Borg Warner Trophy Ceremony - Source: Getty

Josef Newgarden recently shared his ambition to become the greatest driver ever to grace the IndyCar world. The Team Penske star expressed his intent to surpass the records currently held by AJ Foyt.

The former Ed Carpenter Racing driver, who has enjoyed immense success since venturing into American open-wheel racing in 2012, is among the select few to have won multiple IndyCar Drivers’ Championships as well as the prestigious Indy 500.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Athlete and Asset podcast, Newgarden detailed his passion for IndyCar and his dream of becoming the greatest driver in its history.

"I care tremendously about IndyCar. As a competitor and at my core, I want to be the best that's ever been a part of IndyCar racing. I want to be the number one driver that ever sit behind the wheel," he said [12:24 onwards].

"I want 68 wins, I want eight championships, I want five Indy 500s—that puts you in your own category as the GOAT. I want it so bad, you have no idea. I wake up every day and like that's my motivation. But I don't care about my personal representation in it. What I do care about is the significance of IndyCar," he added.

Although Josef Newgarden has secured 31 race victories so far in his career, the 34-year-old’s record is still a long way from AJ Foyt’s 68 wins and seven championships—achievements that have led many to consider Foyt the greatest driver in American open-wheel racing history.

