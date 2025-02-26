“It's a very tight-knit family group”: When Scott Dixon spoke his heart out on being a longstanding part of IndyCar

IndyCar legend Scott Dixon once shed light on his long-standing history in IndyCar and his partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing. He has won six IndyCar titles, the second-most after AJ Foyt.

At 44, Chip Ganassi stalwart Dixon continues going strong in the NTT IndyCar Series. He secured two wins last campaign, with a podium finish at the Indianapolis 500, to finish sixth in the points table.

The upcoming season beginning later this week will be the Kiwi driver's 23rd of his legendary career. In a 2018 interview with IndyCar.com, he reflected on his long-standing partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing, emphasizing the familial environment within the team:

"I feel very lucky and very privileged to be in this sport. It's a very tight-knit family group, I think, and to be on this one team obviously for 16 or 17 years, it's a very tight group of people. We win and lose together as a group, and we've won 41 races together.

I had another one at PacWest earlier in my career, but I feel very proud of them and being able to work with some of the best in the business."

Dixon now has 58 career wins to his name and six IndyCar Championships.

IndyCar president speaks out after Scott Dixon's engine failure in Sebring

Scott Dixon's 2025 campaign had an unfortunate start during the full-field pre-season test at Sebring International Raceway. His brand-new Honda engine failed after completing just four miles, leaving his No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda stranded on Sebring’s outer loop.

Under IndyCar's current rulebook, Dixon faces a potential grid penalty in upcoming races due to the engine failure. The incident has sparked discussions about the fairness of the penalty system, with Chip Ganassi Racing's managing director Mike Hull raising concerns about the regulations.

This led IndyCar president Doug Boles to address the issue (via Sports Illustrated):

"As it relates to the rules, this is a 2025 engine issue, so it does put him in that situation where as you look down the road, there’s likely penalties. I have not been asked by the internal team to address it, and I think the challenge we get into is, the rules are what they are.

I think this does give us an opportunity to think about the rules going forward. But I don’t see that changing for ‘25."

The season's first race is set to commence in St Petersburg, where Scott Dixon will pilot his No. 9 Honda for CGR.

