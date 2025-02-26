“It’s a work in progress”: When Mario Andretti addressed the unsafe side of IndyCar racing

Motorsport icon Mario Andretti once voiced his opinion on the safety struggles that mar IndyCar racing. Andretti made his feelings known during an interview in 2024.

One of the greatest drivers to ever hit the race track, Andretti competed in arguably the most dangerous era of motorsport. The former F1 World Champion and four-time IndyCar champion witnessed firsthand the perils, that drivers faced in his time.

In an interview with The Athletic last year, Andretti reflected on racing during a period when fatalities were a harsh reality of the sport. Despite surviving an era of danger, he always focused on the positives. The 84-year-old said:

"I still count my blessings every day, but I don’t dwell on those negatives. I never did. If I did, it would not have worked for me. So I always looked at the positive side," Andretti told The Athletic.

While the dark days of motorsport fatalities are largely behind, safety concerns persist. Speaking on the current state of safety in motorsports, Andretti highlighted how far the sport has progressed:

"We are at the point now that the drivers have the best chance ever to retire on their own terms. And that’s a beautiful thing. Everything humanly possible is being done to prevent injury under the most severe circumstances. That’s all you can ask. And it’s a work in progress, so the sport is in a good place from that standpoint."

Mario Andretti exudes confidence ahead of 2026 Formula 1 venture

The Andretti family’s dream of entering Formula 1 has finally materialized, with the team set to debut under the Cadillac banner in 2026. After multiple setbacks, the American outfit secured its spot on the grid.

With 2026 fast approaching, preparations are in full swing inside the Cadillac garage. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Andretti expressed his confidence about the team’s readiness for its F1 debut:

"We'll be ready. Everyone knows what the responsibility is and there's no question about it. This has been in the planning all along. As you can see, while things were still not official, we just put the faith in the system that somebody would reward us for all the work that has already gone in, the good intentions," Andretti told Motorsport.com

He further emphasized the risks and determination behind this venture. Andretti added:

"In any business you have to really believe in what you're doing. It's going to take risks, and many risks were taken already by everyone here hoping that reason would ultimately prevail, and it did. But that's what makes things that much sweeter."

With his advisory role in the Cadillac F1 team, Andretti is set to be once again involved in Formula 1 racing. It remains to be seen, however, whether this venture proves successful.

