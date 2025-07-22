"It was uncalled for": When Scott Dixon disagreed with IndyCar penalty after heroically winning 'chaotic' Laguna Seca race

Chip Ganassi Racing star Scott Dixon had a strong end to the 2023 IndyCar season with three wins in the last four races, which included the win at the season finale at Laguna Seca. However, the event was anything but a cruise for Dixon, who called out IndyCar after the chaotic race.

Dixon qualified P5 for the 2023 Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver faced an issue with his power unit during the warm-up of the race day. The warm-up was itself delayed due to the fog, which prevented the medical helicopter from landing.

During the eight minutes of warm-up, Scott Dixon and Co. realized that there was an issue with the #9 PNC Bank Honda and decided to change the same before the race. However, the delay left them with less than two hours to change the power unit, and also incurred a six-spot grid penalty for the unapproved engine change.

Dixon started the race from P11, with the first couple of corners at Laguna Seca being a hotspot for chaos. A massive crash happened in the first couple of turns, with multiple drivers running wide. Rinus VeeKay was one of the drivers who ran wide and was hit by Dixon upon rejoining.

The same led to a drive-through penalty for the Chip Ganassi Racing driver. Dixon called IndyCar out for the penalty after the race, as he said:

“I don’t think I did anything egregious. There was a lot of chaos going on, cars coming back on track. It was called on the 21 (VeeKay) and the contact with me, but he was coming back on track. I don’t know how that is my fault.” (via NBC)

“You are going as fast as you can, trying to make any spot. I don’t think I tried to end anybody’s day or drive anybody off. Some of these penalties, you give up one spot, but Scott McLaughlin and I both had drive-through penalties. I thought it was uncalled for,” he added.

Scott Dixon, despite the drive-through, was helped by the timing of the multiple cautions that followed, and won the 2023 Grand Prix of Monterey to secure the P2 spot in the IndyCar standings.

Scott Dixon became only the third IndyCar driver to take victory in the 2025 season after Mid-Ohio victory

Much like the 2023 season, Alex Palou began the 2025 season with dominant form, but with the dial turned to 10, winning six of the first nine races. Kyle Kirkwood was the only other driver to win a race in the 2025 season until the race at Mid-Ohio.

Palou was on his way to victory at the Mid-Ohio race when he made a crucial mistake in the final few laps and ran wide into the gravel. This allowed Scott Dixon to pass his teammate and become only the third driver to win a race this season.

Since then, Pato O'Ward has also managed to win a couple of races at the Iowa Speedway and last weekend's race at Indy Toronto.

