"It wasn’t very inviting”: When Danica Patrick candidly revealed approach that changed her perception from negative to positive

Danica Patrick is one of the most well-known personalities in the world of American motorsports. Patrick was born on March 25, 1982, at Beloit in Wisconsin, United States of America (USA).

The former racing driver had quite a few fiery characteristics during her racing career. She talked about the same back in 2017.

The 42-year-old, in an interview with Forbes, talked about it in detail and added the following:

"I've wasted a lot of energy trying to prove I need to be tough and mad to show people I care. I don't think that's the case anymore. Instead of looking at the negative now, I look at the positive. I really feel it's helped me on the track., and it makes people want to be around me more. When I used to walk down pit lane with a "if-looks-could-kill" glare, it wasn't very inviting. I think you can be happy and still be competitive. A good lesson for everybody to think a bit before you speak and represent who you really are instead of brash emotional you," Patrick told Forbes.

Patrick brought the curtain down on her racing career at the end of the 2018 Indianapolis 500.

In her career which lasted for over 13 years, she competed in top competitions like IndyCar, NASCAR Cup Series, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Moreover, to date, she is the only woman driver to win a Grand Prix in IndyCar (2008 Indy Japan 300).

Danica Patrick's take on what's important for success in any sphere of life

While Danica Patrick talked about her fiery personality in 2017, she also took the time to give her take on what is required to be successful. In relation to this, the 42-year-old said:

"I believe if you have the will, that's enough. We don't do things we aren't good at by nature. I wouldn't play basketball because I'm only 5'1. Find what you enjoy - whether it's racing, flying a helicopter, being a doctor, or stitching clothes together. Once you've done that, you have the passion you need. Because things are awful and horrible and hard - and it seems like a dead end - you have to try even harder," Patrick told Forbes.

Since hanging up her racing boots, Patrick has successfully transitioned into becoming a motorsports pundit. In the last few years, she has often been spotted sharing her knowledge during race weekends of top motorsports like IndyCar, NASCAR, and Formula 1 (she appeared as a pundit on season 6 of Drive to Survive).

Moreover, she has been a studio analyst for the iconic Indy 500 since 2019. Other than this, she even launched a weekly podcast called Pretty Intense the same year, where she regularly talks about a variety of things with several top celebrities.

