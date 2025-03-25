Jamie Little reacts with a three-word take on Graham Rahal’s exquisite car collection

The FOX pit reporter Jamie Little shared an Instagram story, showcasing Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal's car collection.

Rahal drives the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car. He qualified in 12th position for the second race of the season at the Thermal Club Grand Prix at Thermal California on March 23. He finished the race on Sunday in 11th position.

Jamie Little, a FOX pit reporter, showed Rahal's exquisite car collection on Instagram. She uploaded the story with the caption:

"Quite the collection @grahamrahal"

Jamie Little via Instagram @jamielittletv

Jamie Little showed off Rahal's car collection in Zionsville at Graham Rahal Performance, which was established in 2017. The business started off as an automotive tuning and parts shop and now includes the sale of exotic cars. The video showed the 1991 Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer among many other cars. Rahal is a known car enthusiast.

Graham Rahal is a six-time IndyCar race winner. He became the second-youngest driver in the history of IndyCar to win a race from pole position in 2008. He kicked off his racing career in 2007, at the age of 18.

The 36-year-old participated in the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2007. In 2010, he was rumored to drive with a Formula One team but it never materialized.

Rahal will be seen racing at the ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 13 at 4:30 pm ET.

Graham Rahal opens up about the Indy 500 charity

The six-time Indycar race winner, Graham Rahal, has been on the racing scene since 2008. He also runs a bunch of charities, one of them being 'Riding with Rahal' which helps out with the US military. The people who donate to the charity get their name featured on Rahal's Indy 500 car.

Rahal sat down for a chat with Doug on Doug and the Drivers, and he explained about the charity.

"Everybody that was involved in the Riding with Rahal concept. We thought it would be a fun thing for people to be able to be on the car, to get their name, donation is $50 and up, I believe, we've have had some big donations which has been amazing.

"You know, but it allows you to be present on the car and be kind of part of the mission that were are trying. And really for us, what this is all about is that we've had a lot of people that go, I want to support, I want to be a part of this. But, can't afford the golf tournament, can't afford veno for vets, which we get, we understand that. Every single penny that is to Riding with Rahal goes, you know, right to the military," Rahal added.

Graham Rahal is a well-established open-wheel racing driver with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. He has amassed over 279 race starts.

