Juncos Hollinger Racing eyes technical alliance outside the IndyCar bubble

The Juncos Hollinger Racing team is seeking to strengthen their technical alliances. However, instead of going for the normal team-to-team alliance, they are eyeing a technical alliance with Formula One teams.

Brad Hollinger, the owner of the Indianapolis-based team who previously held a 15% stake in the Williams Formula One team, is looking to ignite the relationship between the two. He plans on recruiting the young engineers and mechanics that have been left out due to the cost cap cutting.

While talking to Marshall Pruett from RACER, the Vibra Healthcare owner spoke about the benefits the JHR team will reap from the mechanics and engineers from the Formula One division.

“Because of the cost cap in Formula 1, there certainly is an opportunity to create a relationship with one of the Formula 1 teams from a collaboration of technology, them sending over younger mechanics, engineers, and they don't have to worry about the wage gap and the cost cap,” Hollinger said.

He further added,

“And we would benefit significantly by the outrageous amount of RD&E (research, development, and engineering) they do. Dave (O’Neill) and I have talked about that, and he's got some strong relationships from his former life there, and I still have a relationship with Williams. And I'm not saying that there has been any interest by any of those teams, but it’s something we’re exploring.”

Junco Hollinger Racing previously had a technical alliance with the Carlin Racing team in 2022 through Calum Illot, which eventually ended. The team had also entered a strategic and technical alliance with the Arrow McLaren team, but this alliance was concluded as well after the abuse of Theo Pourchaire.

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver speaks about his battle with Pato O'Ward at WWTR

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly recently spoke about his battle on track with Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward. The two drivers battled for the race lead at some point during the race.

After starting his race at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 in a disappointing 15th position, Daly had a spectacular start to the race and had made up several places. The perfectly timed caution periods and pit stops helped him take the lead of the race. The battle went on for almost 5 laps.

Post the race, the 33-year-old Juncos Hollinger Racing driver was asked about the battle with O'Ward. He replied (via Frontstretch on YouTube).

“We just kept working, every restart, moving forward. Battling with Pato felt really good for the lead. Thought we had a shot at it honestly but the last two pit stops really hurt us.” (0:33 onwards)

“He raced me clean. There's a reason that guy has got a plane and a bunch of money and he's one of the best drivers right now. He's really good, raced me clean and I gotta respect that,” he added.

The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver has so far competed in 9 races this season and bagged two top-10s as well.

