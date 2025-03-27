"Just a matter of calling favors in" - When Danica Patrick opened up on perks of dating Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick once opened up about the perks of dating the famous American footballer Aaron Rodgers. The former racing driver is a popular name in American motorsports. She left the track in 2018, but during the same year, she started dating the NFL legend, Aaron Rodgers.

In the same year, she was asked to talk about her relationship with Rodgers and, specifically, about securing tables at fancy restaurants. Patrick came up with a hilarious response and said via the Athletic,

"Yeah, it doesn’t mean I don’t like to plan, though. I feel like if I need a last-minute thing, I can get it done. It’s just a matter of calling favors in."

Aaron Rodgers is an out-and-out legend of American Professional Football. The quarterback has amassed several accolades over the years, including four-time NFL Most Valuable Player, four-time First Team All-Pro, four-time NFL Passing rating leader, two-time NFL Passing touchdown leader, and Bart Starr Award (2014), among many others. Patrick dated Rodgers for two years before they separated in July 2020.

Danica Patrick's take on leaving professional racing in 2018

While Danica Patrick talked about the perks of dating someone like Aaron Rodgers in 2018, via the same interview, she also took the time to dwell on her decision to bring the shutter down on her racing career in the same year.

In line with this, Patrick had the following to add:

"When they left, it was the first time I had to go, ‘Oh my god. What if I don’t race?’ It was just through a series of things that happened throughout the year and things that didn’t happen that put me in a position that I feel like this was the right thing to do for me. And it started feeling really good. Like, I would go to tracks and think to myself, Not going to miss this, instead of, Last time, oh, so sad. I did not feel like that."

Danica Patrick's career at the top level of American motorsports began in 2005 at the Toyota Indy 300. Moreover, in the same year, she was named the Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year.

In her IndyCar career, she managed 116 race starts, during which she was able to put on board one Grand Prix win alongside seven podiums and three pole positions. To date, she is the only woman driver to triumph in an IndyCar race, the 2008 Indy Japan 300.

Additionally, Danica Patrick also tried her hand at stock car racing from 2010 onward with the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In 2012, she leaped into the Cup Series. Her last competitive outing was the 2018 Indy 500, and since then, she has become an esteemed motorsport pundit alongside her other off-track interests.

