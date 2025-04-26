Last 5 Indy 500 winners feat. Josef Newgarden

Being regarded as the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ is no mean tag, and the Indy 500 has surely lived up to this lofty reputation. Since its inaugural running in 1911 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the event has played host to several remarkable victories by numerous individuals.

Without a doubt, it’s a race where legends are made. Several names, including Al Unser, A. J. Foyt, and Mario Andretti, have etched themselves into history by standing on the top step of the podium, donning the iconic wreath, and sipping the traditional milk drink in celebration of their triumph. In the 21st century, a new generation of drivers has continued this tradition as they take the checkered flag at the Indy 500.

Over the last five editions, the Indianapolis event has treated fans to several nerve-wracking moments, dramatic victories, and emotional finishes. As the 2025 installment of the race nears, we shift the spotlight to the last five winners of the Indy 500.

#5 Takuma Sato — 2020

The Japanese driver further etched his name into IndyCar folklore with his victory in the 2020 edition of the race. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver, who qualified on the front row for the main race, did well to hold off Scott Dixon and earn himself a victory at the IMS circuit.

The race, which was held without fans due to the COVID pandemic, was Sato’s second win at the Indy 500 since his triumph in 2017 with Andretti Autosport. The veteran Japanese driver is again in the running for a win at the 2025 edition of the race.

#4 Helio Castroneves — 2021

The Brazilian driver stunned many by clinching victory at the 2021 edition of the event. Castroneves, starting on the third row for the race, fended off challenges from Alex Palou, among many others, to win the race. The victory for the veteran driver was his fourth, tying him as the joint most successful driver in the history of the showpiece alongside A. J. Foyt and Rick Mears.

Castroneves is hunting for his record-setting fifth crown at the 109th running of the showpiece with Meyer Shank Racing.

#3 Marcus Ericsson — 2022

Marcus Ericsson etched his name into the list of Indy 500 winners when he expertly executed his drive to fend off challenges from Pato O’Ward and clinch victory at the 2022 edition of the showpiece. The Swedish racer, driving for the Chip Ganassi team, qualified on the second row for the race, and a late red flag that reset the grid played into the hands of the former Formula 1 driver.

#2 Josef Newgarden — 2023

After over a decade of trying, Josef Newgarden finally tasted title glory at the Indy 500 event. The Team Penske driver made an impressive last-lap overtake on Marcus Ericsson to clinch the win on the night. The Nashville-born driver had qualified on the sixth row for the event, but a late chaotic restart played into his hands and saw him claim victory at the Indianapolis event.

#1 Josef Newgarden — 2024

If Newgarden’s win at the 2023 edition of the event was daring, the 34-year-old surely took things a notch higher with his victory in 2024. The Team Penske driver ensured he left the Brickyard event as a back-to-back champion with another masterfully executed last-lap pass, this time on Pato O’Ward.

His win saw him become the first driver since Castroneves (2001, 2002) to claim consecutive victories at the event. Newgarden is on the cusp of history, as he could become the first driver to clinch three wins on the trot—if he wins at the upcoming Indianapolis event.

