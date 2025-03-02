Last 5 IndyCar drivers to win at St. Petersburg GP feat. Josef Newgarden

The IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg race weekend has always been an exciting watch. In the last five years, the event has crowned five different race winners, and the 2020 edition was won by the two-time world champion Josef Newgarden.

The 2024 edition was also originally won by the Team Penske driver, but because of a push-to-pass infringement, he was ultimately disqualified from the 100-lap race. Following is the list of the drivers who managed to triumph in the last five editions of the St. Petersburg race:

#5 Josef Newgarden (2020)

Josef Newgarden won the 2020 edition of IndyCar's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. In that event, he was on a bit of a flyer as his average speed in his No. 2 challenger was an impressive 85.872 mph. The 34-year-old was followed by Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward and Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon in second and third place.

#4 Colton Herta (2021)

The second name on this esteemed list is that of the highly rated Andretti Global racing driver Colton Herta. The 24-year-old has been steadily rising the ranks in the 'fastest racing on earth'. He triumphed in the 2021 edition of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg by completing the race in 1:51.51 seconds. Moreover, his average speed during the event was 96.552 mph. Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud were among the podium finishers in second and third place.

#3 Scott McLaughlin (2022)

With two drivers out of the way, only three are remaining. Next up is Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin. The 31-year-old is one of the top drivers in IndyCar, and he showed it again during the 2022 Firestone Grand Prix. In that event, he was able to outperform top drivers like Alex Palou (three-time world champion) and his teammate, Will Power (two-time world champion). Moreover, his average speed in the 100-lap race was 96.899 mph.

#2 Marcus Ericsson (2023)

The penultimate name on the list is the former Formula 1 turned Indycar driver Marcus Ericsson. He has been competing in the sport since 2019 and has so far managed four Grand Prix wins. However, one of his most impressive ones was the 2023 triumph of St. Petersburg's Firestone Grand Prix. In that event, he was followed into second and third place by Pato O'Ward and Scott Dixon. In that race, the 34-year-old drove for Chip Ganassi Racing (current team Andretti Global).

#1 Pato O'Ward (2024)

With four names done and dusted, the most recent winner of IndyCar's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg was Pato O'Ward. In the 2024 100-lap race, O'Ward won the event because of Newgarden's disqualification. The 25-year-old, on his end, did everything right and was ultimately announced as the winner after some time. In that event, he managed an average speed of 96.752 mph.

