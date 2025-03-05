"Loved the track, vibes and moments in the car": Sophia Floersch expresses gratitude in IG post celebrating her first race in America 

Former Formula 3 driver Sophia Floersch made her Indy NXT by Firestone with Andretti Global debut on Sunday, March 2, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Floersch recently shared an Instagram post with her followers, expressing her feelings about her first race in America.

Floersch drives for HMD Motorsports with car # 24. She had quite a turbulent start to her debut weekend, crashing during the first practice and qualifying 17th. But she turned her weekend around by finishing in 12th place.

Sophia Floersch took to Instagram to express her feelings after her debut race at the Indy NXT series.

"First round in America ✔️🇺🇲🌴 Loved the track, vibes and moments in the car!👀 Thanks everyone for the support " she wrote.

The 24-year-old German driver has raced in Formula 3 and also featured in the European Le Mans series, where she achieved two podium finishes. Sophia Floersch also took part in the 2021 WEC Rookie test in Bahrain. Having raced mostly in Europe all her life, stepping into the American racing market is new to her.

Floersch has quickly adapted to the American racing scene and has been loving it, saying the same in an interview with Fox 13 Tampa Bay.

"The end of last year, we were just like, ‘okay, are we going to do Formula Two or are we actually going to America to see that huge market, that great racing which is happening here in the Indy NXT, I'm super happy that we actually made the decision," Floersch said.

Sophia Floersch also had the opportunity to introduce Indy to Tampa Bay Sun FC, the Tampa Bay women's professional soccer team. Indy NXT's Instagram handle put out a post showing the interaction between Floersch and the soccer team.

" From the pitch to the Paddock ⚽🏎️ @sophiafloersch had a great time introducing @thetampabayfc to #INDYNXT," the post was captioned.

Sophia Floersch speaks on racing opportunities for women.

Sophia Floersch is the first female driver to score points in Formula 3. While she is all about women getting involved in racing, she does not support segregating based on gender. When asked if she had plans to join the W-Series or F1 Academy, Floersch commented that these two series have done little to bring about the change required.

"I don’t want to be treated like a female racing driver, I’m just a racing driver. That’s always what I said in Europe, in every single championship I did. I just want to race against the best and see what’s best for me as a racing driver, and not for me as a female driver,” Floersch told Feeder Series.

Floersch shifted to the American racing market as it has more opportunities for female drivers. The past decade saw a rise in female driver representation, with Jamie Chadwick winning a race at Indy NXT in 2024.

