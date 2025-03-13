Marco Andretti's fiance Billie Jo Powers wows in matching floral swimsuit alongside daughter Miura 

The Andretti global driver, Marco Andretti's fiance Billie Jo Powers, shared an Instagram story of their baby. Andretti and Powers welcomed their baby girl in September 2024.

Marco comes from the renowned Andretti family. The Andretti family is quite prominent in the world of motorsports, with Micheal Andretti, the 2006 Indy 500 winner and Mario Andretti, the 1969 Indy 500 winner. The third-generation Andretti continues to race in open-wheel racing.

Marco's fiancé, Billie Jo Powers, shared a picture of their baby, Miura, on her Instagram story.

Billie Jo Power via Instagram @billiejopowers

In the picture, Billie Jo Powers and her baby girl Miura were seen in matching floral blue and white bathing suits. Powers was also seen wearing a sheer white cover-up and black sunglasses, while Miura wore a tiny ponytail tied with a matching blue hairband.

Marco Andretti and Billie Jo Powers got engaged in May 2024. Andretti announced the engagement with Powers as a collaborator on the post.

"We were waiting until after Indy to announce some exciting news that happened earlier that year 😁💍" the caption read.

Later that year, the couple welcomed their Baby girl, Miura Andretti, on September 18, 2024. Marco Andretti announced the birth of their baby girl on Instagram.

"💜Miura Micha Andretti has entered the chat at 1:58pm. 6.7 lbs. Momma and Baby are doing great" the caption read.

Billie Jo Powers is signed to the Talent Group as a model. She has amassed over 363K followers on Instagram, where she keeps her followers updated with pictures of her daughter and other day-to-day activities.

Marco Andretti is gearing up to participate in the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which is scheduled for May 25, 2025. Andretti will drive the #98 MAPEI/CURB Honda with Andretti Global.

Marco Andretti reacts to Elon Musk's SpaceX project

The third-generation Andretti, Marco Andretti, reacted to Elon Musk's SpaceX project. He expressed how he felt about the recent SpaceX activity on X.

Elon Musk's SpaceX has been conducting test flights for Super Heavy Rockets, which, along with the Starship, is supposed to aid in taking humans to Mars. The success was met with a bunch of reactions from space enthusiasts, including Marcus House.

“How crazy is it that this is almost "normal". When SpaceX first mentioned they would try to catch vehicles out of the sky a few years back, it seemed ridiculous. Still does, but now it is reality,” the tweet read.

To this, Marco Andretti responded with a quote from Elon Musk.

“If you think something is impossible, don’t disturb the person who is doing it.” Cc @elonmusk” he wrote.

Andretti has retired from full-time Indycar racing but will be participating in the upcoming Indycar 500 race scheduled to take place on May 25.

