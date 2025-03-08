Marco Andretti’s fiancee Billie Jo makes feelings known in a 3-word message as she shares a heartwarming snap of daughter Miura

The Andretti global driver Marco Andretti's fiancee, Billie Jo Power, recently shared a picture of their baby on Instagram. The pair welcomed the child in September 2024.

The 37- year-old driver comes from the renowned Andretti family. With the 2006 Indy500 winner Michael Andretti, his father, and the 1969 Indy500 winner Mario Andretti, his grandfather, Marco Andretti, continues to race in open-wheel racing.

His fianceé, Billie Jo Power, shared pictures of their daughter, Miura, on her Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, the baby is smiling in a stroller.

"Nights like this. 🤍 @marcoandretti" the caption.

Billie Jo Powers via @billiejopowers

Very little is known about where, when, and how the couple met, but Marco Andretti and Billie Jo Power got engaged in May 2024. Andretti shared a post on Instagram to announce the engagement.

"We were waiting until after Indy to announce some exciting news that happened earlier that year 😁💍" the caption read.

Later in June, Marco Andretti announced they were expecting a baby girl. They welcomed their daughter on September 18, and Andretti took to Instagram to share the news.

"💜Miura Micha Andretti has entered the chat at 1:58pm. 6.7 lbs. Momma and Baby are doing great" the caption read.

Marco Andretti will race in the Indy500 on May 25. Billie Jo Powers is signed to the Talent Group as a model and has over 363K followers on Instagram where she keeps her fans updated with pictures of her baby, family, and other things.

Marco Andretti jealous as rivals put down laps at St. Petersburg.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg took place from February 28 to March 2. As the drivers put down laps during the practice session, the two-time race winner and third-generation Andretti race car driver, Marco Andretti felt jealous.

Andretti took to X and made his feelings known about the situation, writing:

"Jealous of the 1 lap qual on the greens! Have to nail it. Was always my fav. Big grip usually comes with big deg. Should make for an interesting race. @IndyCar."

However, Andretti will participate in the Indy500 this year. It will mark his 20th entry in the Indy500 and his fifth after giving up full-time racing. He decided to step away from full-time racing in 2021.

During his last outing at the Indy500, Andretti finished in 25th place. He crashed during the race, which led to him being DNF'd and the streak of disappointing results continuing for Andretti.

Andretti has shifted his focus from open-wheel racing to stock car racing. He currently has over 24 ARCA and NASCAR Truck starts.

