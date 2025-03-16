Marco Andretti's girlfriend Billie Jo drops a three-word take on daughter Miura in an adorable IG update

Andretti Global driver Marco Andretti's fiancé Billie Jo Powers has posted an Instagram story of their baby. Andretti and Powers welcomed their baby girl in September 2024.

Marco Andretti hails from the renowned Andretti family. The Andretti family is a prominent name in motorsports, especially because of Micheal Andretti, known for his racing empire, and Mario Andretti, who won the 1969 Indy 500. Marco Andretti has been paving his own path since 2006 and continues racing in open wheel.

Marco's finance Billie Jo Powers shared a picture of their baby Miura, on her Instagram story.

"She parties hard 🤣" the caption read.

Billie Jo Powers Via Instagram @billiejopowers

In the picture, baby Miura was seen sleeping in her pink onsie on Billie Jo Powers' shoulder. Billie Jo Powers shared a couple of stories to her Instagram of their family getaway at a cabin.

Billie Jo Powers and Marco Andretti welcomed Miura Andretti on September 17, 2024. The third-generation Andretti had taken to his Instagram to announce the birth of his baby.

"💜Miura Micha Andretti has entered the chat at 1:58pm. 6.7 lbs. Momma and Baby are doing great" the caption read.

Earlier that year, the couple had announced their engagement on Instagram. Powers and Andretti got engaged in May 2024.

"We were waiting until after Indy to announce some exciting news that happened earlier that year 😁💍" the caption read.

Very little is known about where and when the couple started dating.

As for their careers, Andretti has retired from full time racing to reset; however he will be back at the Indy 500 this year with Andretti Global and MAPEI supporting him. This will mark his 20th start at the greatest spectacle of racing.

Billie Jo Powers is signed to Talent Group as a model. She has over 363K followers on Instagram, where she keeps her fans updated with pictures of her family, baby and other activities.

Marco Andretti makes his feelings known about the recent SpaceX activity

A few days ago, Marco Andretti reacted to the recent SpaceX activity. He responded to Marco House, a space related content creator.

The SpaceX project Starship is meant to take humans to Mars. However during the testing of the same the spaceship blew up within 10 mins of flight. But during the third attempt Musk and his team found sucess. This started a chain of reaction including that of Marco House.

“How crazy is it that this is almost "normal". When SpaceX first mentioned they would try to catch vehicles out of the sky a few years back, it seemed ridiculous. Still does, but now it is reality.”

To which Indycar's Marco Andretti replied

“If you think something is impossible, don’t disturb the person who is doing it.” Cc @elonmusk” he wrote

Andretti is currently gearing up for the 109th edition of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge which will be held on May 25, 2025.

