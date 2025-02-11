"Michael Andretti is an owner that demands perfection" - When Colton Herta thanked his boss for ending 41-race winless streak

Michael Andretti was a pivotal figure in reviving his IndyCar driver, Colton Herta's career. In July 2024, Herta went into the Indy Toronto race weekend with an undesirable 41-race winless streak. However, when he finally emerged victorious on the other side, it was his boss, Michael, who he thanked.

"We’ve been knocking on the door of a win for so long. Forty-one starts without a win is a long time, and it’s been disappointing for us. I think we’re a team... Michael [Andretti] is an owner that demands perfection and demands results. We’re people that work for that team that demand that. Man, I’m so happy," the Andretti Global driver said post-race [via Full Oversteer].

The No. 5 Andretti Global driver's last win before Toronto came in May 2022 at the GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Herta also described how motivated he was to win another race, having broken the streak.

"This Gainbridge Honda was so fast. Finally, finally get a win in such a long time. It feels so good. I can’t wait. I wish we didn’t have this long break now. I want to go right back into and win another one,” he added.

True to his word, Colton Herta won another race in 2024. He conquered the season finale at Nashville, marking his first-ever career win at an oval. For Michael Andretti, it was a perfect farewell gift, who unbeknownst to everybody, would step down from his role as chairman and CEO of Andretti Global two weeks later.

Bobby Rahal's tribute to rival Michael Andretti after his IndyCar exit

Michael Andretti was more than just a team owner in the IndyCar paddock. Having been the winningest driver in the CART era who didn't get overshadowed by his 4-time champion father Mario Andretti's achievements, the veteran's presence meant something.

The racing world was shocked when Andretti abruptly gave up ownership of his namesake organization to partner Dan Towriss. In early January this year, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing co-owner Bobby Rahal, who enjoyed a long-standing rivalry against him, emphasized how big a loss his absence is to IndyCar. The 1986 Indy 500 winner said on the Pit Pass Indy podcast:

"I think it's a shame. I don't know what all happened there, but Michael's been so involved in this series for so many years, both as a driver and an owner. To be frank, I think it's a loss for the series to not have Michael in the paddock."

Per Andretti Global driver Kyle Kirkwood, Michael Andretti is still involved in the team's development. The 1991 CART champion may be seen in the paddock during race weekends, albeit not controlling everything.

