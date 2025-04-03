“My dad pushed me a lot”: When Danica Patrick opened up on overcoming her phobias

Danica Patrick is one of the most well-known motorsports personalities in America. Despite hanging up her boots in 2018, she is, to date, the only woman driver to triumph in an IndyCar race. In line with this and her overall journey in the world of racing, she once took the time to dwell on her phobias after her retirement.

Ad

The 43-year-old sat for an exclusive interview with renowned journalist Allison Kugel. While talking about her phobias, she said (via allisonkugel.com):

"A million (laugh). There are many things that I’ve had to overcome. I’ve had to overcome the fear of not being good enough. I think that was a programming I got from a young age, from my dad pushing and pushing me. But if I had to choose between a dad that pushed me really hard and got me to where I am or have a dad that let me just do whatever I wanted and was easy going and not hard on me, they both have consequences."

Ad

Trending

Danica Patrick is the most successful woman in America's highest class of open-wheel racing. She made her IndyCar debut back in 2005 at the Toyota Indy 300, and in the same year, she was named the Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year.

Danica Patrick's take on the prospect of 'death' during racing career

While Danica Patrick took the time to shed light on her phobias during her racing career post retirement, via the same interview, she also talked about the prospect of a serious injury or even death.

Ad

Patrick's career at the top level of American motorsports began in 2005 and came to an end in 2018 at the Indy 500. During this time, she competed in NASCAR's CUP Series as well as the Xfinity Series (stock car racing).

In line with her long racing career in multiple categories, Allison Kugel asked Patrick to talk about whether she thought about death during her career. In response, the 43-year-old said (via the aforementioned source):

Ad

"It is an awareness, but I don’t think it’s something you really think about a lot. I guess sometimes it’s contrast that gives you that perspective, in hindsight. I did the broadcast for the Indy 500 the year after I was finished, in 2019."

Danica Patrick made 116 appearances in the highest class of America's open-wheel racing. During this time, she was able to amass a solitary Grand Prix win, seven podium finishes and three pole positions. Since retiring, she has transitioned into an esteemed motorsports pundit. Other than this, she also has her own podcast alongside various businesses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback