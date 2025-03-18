"My heart is broken": Graham Rahal's wife Courtney pens heartfelt note following JFR Hall of Fame crew chief Bernie Fedderly's demise 

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team driver, Graham Rahal's wife Courtney Force recently shared an Instagram story with her followers. Courtney penned a heartfelt note for Bernie Fedderly following his death.

Rahal drives the #15 car for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. He qualified in the 21st position for the season opener at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg and ended up in 12th place during the race on Sunday, March 16.

Bernie Fedderly was a drag racing crew chief at John Force Racing. He was a member of the Canadian Motorsports Hall of Fame and the International Drag Racing Hall of Fame.

Rahal's wife Courtney Force shared an Instagram story that read:

"My heart is broken. Bernie was the sweetest man and so intelligent. Thinking about Mary tonight. Bernie you will be missed by so many. Thank you for all the great memories ❤️."

Courtney Force recently via Instagram @courtneyforce

Courtney Force, a former drag racer for NHRA Funny Car, stepped down from her driver duties in 2019, citing that she wanted to spend more time with her family.

Force and Rahal met via X when the former followed him. Force used to drive for her father's team, John Force Racing, while Rahal drives for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, owned by his father.

The couple married in 2015. They welcomed their daughter Harlan Ann Rahal in November 2020 and their second daughter Tinley Leighton Rahal in September 2022.

Graham Rahal gives an update about the Indy 500 charity drive

Graham Rahal at 2023 Grand Prix Of Long Beach - Acura Grand Prix Hosts Thunder Thursday At The Pike Outlets - Source: Getty

Graham Rahal has been a part of the racing scene since 2008. He has various charities and Dealerships outside the racing world.

One of his charities is the Riding with Rahal charity. This charity helps raise money for veterans in America. The people who donate to the charity get their name featured on Rahal's Indy 500 car.

"Everybody that was involved in the Riding with Rahal concept. We thought it would be a fun thing for people to be able to be on the car, to get their name, the donation is $50 and up, I believe, we've had some big donations which has been amazing," Rahal said on Doug and Drivers (5:08 onwards).

"You know, but it allows you to be present on the car and be kind of part of the mission that were are trying. And really for us, what this is all about is that we've had a lot of people that go, I want to support, I want to be a part of this. But, can't afford the golf tournament, can't afford veno for vets, which we get, we understand that. Every single penny that is to Riding with Rahal goes, you know, right to the military," he added.

Rahal is one of the well-known drivers in the IndyCar series. Over the years, he has over 279 race starts and six wins.

