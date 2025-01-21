$15M IndyCar star Graham Rahal’s ‘almost’ perfect prediction of Buckeyes win over Notre Dame resurfaces

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal was asked about the score prediction for the Ohio State Buckeyes vs Notre Dame College Football Playoff championship game. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver, on the IndyCar media day, was asked about the score prediction for the College Football game.

A video of the same was uploaded by IndyCar insider and podcast host Tony Donohue. Graham Rahal was asked:

“Do you have a score prediction for Monday?”

“Umm… I'm going to go with 34-21," replied the IndyCar driver

Expand Tweet

Trending

Graham is the son of infamous former Indycar driver and team owner Bobby Rahal and races for his father's team in the American open-wheel racing series. The IndyCar driver is reported to have a net worth of $15 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth).

Rahal almost guessed the scoreline for the College Football Playoff championship as the Ohio State Buckeyes beat Notre Dame 34-23. The 36-year-old guessed the exact points the winning team scored but was off by just two points when guessing Notre Dame’s points for the championship game.

The game between the Buckeyes and Notre Dame was held at the Mercedes Benz Stadium on January 20, 2025, as NASCAR star and Buckeyes supporter Denny Hamlin was in attendance at the stadium to support his team.

Ohio State Buckeyes Quarterback Will Howard ran the offensive show in his team’s victory over Notre Dame, completing 17 of 22 attempted passes over 231 yards while also being responsible for two touchdowns.

Graham Rahal himself is a huge supporter of the Buckeyes and celebrated his team's win over the Oregon Ducks on Jan. 1. He uploaded a tweet as he celebrated the win, which read:

"O-H! Time to pour a good one🔥"

Expand Tweet

Ohio State beat Oregon 41-21 earlier in January.

“Need to have less failures”: Graham Rahal on how RLL can improve in the upcoming IndyCar season

Graham Rahal and RLL have had a troublesome last couple of seasons in the IndyCar championship.

Rahal retired in four IndyCar races last season and only featured in the Top 10 five times. Speaking about how the team could improve for the 2025 IndyCar season Rahal said,(via WIBC)

“We need to have less failures this year. You guys see the finishing position in points, but you go back and watch the tape, I’ll bet you at least the first half of the season, you would see our name and our number in the top 10 pretty much every race until something would go wrong.”

Couple the performance struggles with the investigation for the theft of intellectual property rights and losing HyVee as the sponsor, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has a lot of work lined up before the new season starts on March 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback