$15M-worth Graham Rahal issues honest verdict on Blue Jackets' thumping NHL win over the Rangers

Graham Rahal, th famous IndyCar Series driver, has been an ardent supporter of the NHL side Columbus Blue Jackets for quite some time. In line with this, Rahal has come up with his take on the Blue Jackets' recent victory over the New York Rangers in the widely followed NHL.

The Blue Jackets were on-song in the high-intensity game, and they ultimately came out victorious with a scoreline of 3-7 against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Following the match-up, the 15 million worth Graham Rahal (according to Celebrity Net Worth) took to his X account and conveyed his feelings regarding the same. Moreover, he did not hold back from showering mega praise on the Blue Jackets.

"2 much needed points in NYC. Nice work @BlueJacketsNHL," Rahal wrote.

To secure the NHL win, Blue Jackets player Adam Fantilli scored his second hat-trick of the season. Moreover, Zach Werenski also chipped in with two important assists for Rick Nash.

Graham Rahal's desire to win again in IndyCar is still 'strong'

While Graham Rahal showcases his support for the Blue Jackets via his social media platforms every now and then, he has a huge task ahead of him in the 2025 IndyCar season.

This year's campaign is one race down, and there are still 16 Grand Prixs remaining on the Series calendar. His last victory in IndyCar came at the 2017 Detroit Grand Prix. Ahead of the season-opener in St. Petersburg, Rahal took the time to talk about his winless drought in the sport.

"Frankly, when it takes that long to be in the position that I’m in without a win, the desire gets stronger and stronger," Rahal said via IndyCar.

The 36-year-old American driver also added:

"The difference is how luck plays a role. In the middle of a baseball inning, you don’t get a yellow flag. That’s just the truth. In racing, some people get all the luck, and some people get none. That’s a real thing. You’ve got to not only pitch a perfect game in racing, but you’ve got to also have Lady Luck on your side in every regard, and it’s not an easy thing to have. I can’t say I’ve had any luck since 2015. Maybe it’ll turn back around and be favorable, but even this past year for me, there’s been races where we were very competitive."

Graham Rahal has been competing (current team Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America since the 2008 Honda Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

He has so far managed to amass an impressive 278 race starts and has scored six wins, 29 podiums, and five pole positions. In the 2024 season, he ended his 17-race campaign in 18th place with 251 points to his name.

