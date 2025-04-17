"2 eggs isn't even the protein needed for breakfast!!!!": Danica Patrick on hitting her breakfast protein goals

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick recently posted on her Instagram story about the protein requirements for breakfast. She shared what she consumes for breakfast and advised fans to take care of their hormones.

Patrick constantly shares her thoughts and life updates with her 975k followers on Instagram. From sharing her political opinions to giving glimpses into her life, she discusses a plethora of topics.

On Wednesday, April 16, the former IndyCar driver reshared a post originally shared by social media influencer and NYT bestselling author Max Lugavere. The post spoke of the inefficiency of protein content in eggs.

"People will really eat 2 eggs for breakfast and think they've hit their protein goal for the day. Bless their hearts," it read.

The 43-year-old reshared it, agreeing with Lugavere and sharing her breakfast menu, also adding that protein and lifting heavy weights are the secret to her arms and abs.

"Right? 2 eggs isn't even the protein needed for breakfast!!!! I just had 3 eggs + 2 whites and sourdough toast with avocado. And if I am in a rush, I'll make 5 eggs and run out the door. People ask me, how do I get your arms or abs or whatever.. Eat protein and lift heavy. (And make sure your hormones are right.)," wrote Danica

Danica Patrick's Instagram Story | Image via Instagram (@danicapatrick)

Patrick is currently a studio analyst for NBS Sports' coverage of the Indianapolis 500 and has worked with Sky Sports' Formula 1 team.

When Danica Patrick named one race she would do differently

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 25 Shamrock Series - Notre Dame v Wisconsin - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick once opened up about one of the races where she would have wanted a do-over, despite her record-breaking career. The former Andretti Autosports star named her debut Indy 500 race as the one she would want to do over.

Patrick is the only female driver to win an Indy race and is also one of the 14 drivers in history to have led the Indy 500. However, despite her stellar career, she expressed things she could have done differently on her debut.

“My first Indy 500 comes to mind a little bit, just because I don’t race Indy cars anymore and I don’t have any more chances. That was a tough one. There were some things about that first Indy 500 that could have been different—a little more fuel left than I thought," Patrick told USA Today in 2016.

The 43-year-old led the greatest spectacle of motor racing on her debut. But she had to bow out and relinquish her chances of taking the chequered flag due to fuel issues.

"I probably would have just led no matter what, even if it meant running out of fuel, as opposed to just finishing. I mean, I still finished fourth,” added Wisconsin born racer

Danica Patrick is a legend in motorsports. She made her debut in 2005, and in the 2008 Japan Indy 300, she became the first and only woman to win a race in said category, a record still unbroken.

