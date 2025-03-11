2-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato returns to RLL for the 109th running of the race

Takuma Sato has joined hands with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500. He has had successful races with the RLL outfit, including an Indy 500 victory in 2020.

The 48-year-old driver has raced in multiple racing disciplines worldwide. He has the expertise of racing endurance cars and open-wheel racecars. In his seven years in F1, he scored a solitary podium on US soil, and since then, his racing trajectory has changed toward the racing world in the United States.

The Japanese driver debuted in IndyCar in 2010 but did not get his breakthrough in the series until 2013. He then mended ways with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in 2018 and won four races with the Ohio-based team.

Since then, Takuma Sato participated in the Indy 500 with the team last year. Continuing his partnership with the RLL squad, the team announced that he would race for it at the upcoming 109th edition of the Indy 500. Reflecting on the opportunity to continue his alliance with the Ohio-based team, he said (via Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing):

"I’m very excited to return to the 109th Indy 500 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Once again, a heartfelt thank you to Bobby, Mike, David, and the entire organization for this incredible opportunity. I’m also deeply grateful for the continued support from AMADA as the primary sponsor, alongside Panasonic Automotive Systems, Niterra, Deloitte Tohmatsu, NAC, Honda, HRC, and all our loyal sponsors.

The new No. 75 car carries over RLL’s historic design with a refreshed and dynamic new livery – it looks absolutely stunning. Last year was an incredible experience, reconnecting with the team, and this year, even more familiar faces have joined the effort, which makes this moment even more special and gives me great confidence. I can’t wait to get to work."

Sato won the 2017 Indy 500 with Andretti. His second victory came with RLL in 2020.

How did Takuma Sato's 2020 Indy 500 venture pan out?

Takuma Sato at the 104th Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Takuma Sato had lined up the RLL car on the front row for the Grand Prix. The race was filled with cautions, but he stayed clear of collisions due to strategic planning and cautious driving and took the race lead for the first time on lap 157.

Despite getting stuck behind Scott Dixon during the last round of pitstops, Sato could move past the Kiwi on lap 172, which made him the net leader. The final caution came just four laps to the finish, and the race ended under the yellow flag, giving the RLL driver his second Indy 500 victory.

Sato will hope to recreate his 2020 success with the Ohio squad at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 25, 2025.

