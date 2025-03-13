2-time Indy 500 winner warns Colton Herta of potential downfall with Cadillac F1

Former F1 driver and Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya shared his opinion on the speculations about Colton Herta moving to the Cadillac F1 project. The Andretti Global driver has been linked to the Cadillac F1 seat since the Formula One Management approved their entry. However, Montoya believes there's too much at stake for the American driver.

Ad

Colton Herta has been the favorite to sign with Cadillac's F1 team for the 2026 season, with team director Mario Andretti hailing the 24-year-old. Herta was Andretti Global’s choice for the F1 project before their application was rejected by FOM. However, since Andretti is backing Cadillac's F1 project, Herta was once again in the running for the F1 seat.

Juan Pablo Montoya spoke with Motorsport about Colton Herta's speculated Cadillac F1 move and wanted the American to know bout the potential downfall in case he makes the move. The former F1 driver detailed how Cadillac will be at the back of the grid, which might derail Herta's career compared to his current position, where he's near the top in IndyCar with a top-tier team.

Ad

Trending

"It would be a really nice story if Colton was there, but he's already really well established in America, I don't know how smart it would be to come in [to F1] at the position he's at in America. To change everything and risk everything for F1. He'd be entering a situation that's not easy, where they don't know [at Cadillac] how competitive they're going to be, how fast they're going to be,” said Montoya.

Ad

“He's in one of the best teams in America, where he has a chance to win races every week, and would suddenly change to be in the bottom five every week to say he is in F1. It's not easy,” he added.

Juan Pablo Montoya during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

Cadillac will debut in F1 in 2026, and the American team will have to construct the car as per the new regulations. While it will be an even playing field with the regulations being reset, Cadillac has no prior experience in building an F1 car. What makes matters worse is that they have yet to secure an engine deal for the 2026 season.

Ad

Colton Herta finished the 2024 IndyCar season in P2 and has been rumoured to be a candidate for a move to Cadillac, which will take at least a couple of years to get anywhere near the front of the F1 grid. Montoya also pondered whether Cadillac would sign Herta as a reserve driver and let a seasoned F1 veteran drive for the first couple of seasons while the American gets up to speed in an F1 car.

Ad

Cadillac team principal shares update about Colton Herta's move to the F1 team

Andretti Global handed Colton Herta a Paddock altering contract as they prepared the 24-year-old for a probable F1 move. Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon, on the other hand, shot down the rampant rumours somewhat as he revealed how the American not having a super license may sway the board's decision to sign him. The Andretti Global driver currently has 32 super license points and needs 40 to get the super license.

Ad

“Colton doesn't have the required number of super license points, and if that were to remain the case, that's clearly an impediment. We can't choose a driver who doesn't have the points, so that's just the world we live in, and we have to take that into account,” said Lowdon (via IndyStar).

Colton Herta during the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Herta will need to finish 4th or higher in the 2025 IndyCar championship to get enough points for the super license and then compete in F1 if the team signs him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback