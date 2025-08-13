$200M-worth IndyCar partner goes against drivers to demand NASCAR-like playoff format

IndyCar drivers have rejected the idea of introducing a concept similar to NASCAR's playoffs in its realm, but Nashville's race founder and CEO, Scott Borchetta, thinks otherwise. The 63-year-old, who has a $200 million net worth (per Celebrity Net Worth), claimed that a playoff system in the open-wheel racing series would be great as it would ensure an exciting battle for the championship at the season finale.Alex Palou won the 2025 championship with two races to spare as his championship rivals finished well behind him. Moreover, he has won eight of the 15 races held so far, a feat that is seemingly unheard of in the contemporary era of IndyCar.While his drives at every race weekend have made him a deserved winner, it poses a conundrum for some as they reckon the excitement associated with the final leg of the season is lost when a championship wraps up early. This has called for a NASCAR-like playoff system, where the final four championship contenders battle it out at the finale, and whoever finishes ahead in the timing pylon is credited the victory.However, the reigning champion was against such a measure, as he made a one-word remark when asked about it:&quot;No.&quot;The statement was echoed by Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood, despite him losing out to the Spaniard this year. When asked about his opinion on IndyCar, introducing a playoff system, he said:&quot;No way, don't even ask, a 100 percent.&quot;On the other hand, making a case for the introduction of such an arrangement, CEO of Big Machine Records, Scott Borchetta, whose organisation is the title sponsor of the season finale at Nashville Superspeedway, ie, the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, said (via The Wilton Post):&quot;I think an IndyCar playoff would be great, and arguably needed... It’s hard for drivers who have had a dominating season like Alex for the championship to come down to a single race.&quot;Alex Palou's dominance has garnered worldwide attention, leading some to suggest that the 28-year-old should join the F1 grid.Will Buxton reasons why Alex Palou won't switch to F1 amid his dominance in IndyCarAlex Palou after winning the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland - Source: GettyF1 is often regarded as the pinnacle of motorsports, and it is the ultimate destination that young drivers aspire to secure a seat at. Alex Palou was also one of them as he raced in the junior categories in Europe to find a home on the F1 grid.But this dream never got fulfilled as he diverted to racing in Japan before joining IndyCar in 2020. Since his arrival, the Spaniard stoked the paddock and won his maiden championship the following year with Chip Ganassi Racing.Now, the 28-year-old has won four of the last five IndyCar championships, showcasing his impressive skills behind the wheel of a racecar. However, when asked about why the reigning champion is not intending to move to F1, Will Buxton explained how landing a top seat in the sport is crucial, and that he is on the verge of making history in the sport:&quot;Palou is, hands down, one of the best open wheel drivers in the world right now. Could he win in F1? Absolutely. With the right car. Would he get the right car though? Unless it’s a top 4 team in F1, why walk away from making history in a championship he loves?&quot;Will Buxton @wbuxtonofficialLINKPalou is, hands down, one of the best open wheel drivers in the world right now. Could he win in F1? Absolutely. With the right car. Would he get the right car though? Unless it’s a top 4 team in F1, why walk away from making history in a championship he loves?On the other hand, Alex Palou can match Helio Castroneves' record of scoring seven pole positions in a year in the upcoming two-race weekends, alongside the challenge of securing 10 wins in a championship season, a record jointly held by A.J. Foyt and Al Unser Sr.