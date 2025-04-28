2025 Children's of Alabama IndyCar Grand Prix: Full weather forecast for race at Barber

The 2025 Indy 500 test is done & dusted as the IndyCar drivers, team, and fans can now look forward to the upcoming race, the Children's of Alabama IndyCar Grand Prix, which is just around the corner. The race is set to take place at the Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama.

Ad

Barber was built in 2003, debuted on the IndyCar calendar in 2010, and has since been a part of the series. Barber Motorsport Park is a 2.38-mile technical circuit with 17 turns. Long straights and long sweeping corners define the characteristics of the circuit.

AUTO: APR 30 INDYCAR Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - Source: Getty

The race weekend at the circuit begins on Friday, May 2nd, when the first practice session will take place. This will be followed by the second practice session earlier in the day on Saturday, May 3, and the all-important qualifying session later in the day.

Ad

Trending

With the grid being set, the drivers will take to the circuit for the warm-up session on Sunday, May 4, before the Main Race in the afternoon. Team Penske star Scott McLaughlin won the race around the 2.38-mile course in 2024.

Alabama is located in the humid sub-tropical region of the USA and annually receives 56 inches of rainfall. The race at the Barber Motorsport Park is infamous for having inclement weather, and the 2025 Children's of Alabama IndyCar Grand Prix could be affected by rain in one of the sessions.

Ad

Let's have a look at the session-wise weather forecast for the 2025 IndyCar race at the Barber Motorsports Park.

May 2: Practice 1

The Practice 1 session starts at 3:30 PM Eastern Time. Rain is expected to hit the track on Thursday, and the clouds are expected to stay around just a couple of hours before the session. The best-case scenario would be a damp track at the start of the session.

Temperatures ranging between 76⁰F-77⁰F is expected during the session with a 20% chance of precipitation. Winds of 6-7 mph towards the east are predicted.

Ad

May 3: Practice 2

Practice 2 starts at 11:30 AM Eastern Time. The weather is expected to be partly cloudy with no real threat of precipitation. Temperatures are expected to linger around 71⁰F-72⁰F with a 5% chance of rain during the session. Wind speeds of 7 mph towards the South are predicted.

May 3: Qualifying

Qualifying starts at 2:30 PM Eastern Time. The weather is expected to be partly cloudy. Temperatures are expected to be between 75⁰F-77⁰F with a 5% chance of rain during the session. Wind speeds of 6-7 mph towards the South are predicted.

Ad

May 4: Warmup

Warmup starts at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Weather is expected to be partly cloudy with temperatures ranging between 68⁰F-72⁰F with a 5% chance of rain during the session. Wind speeds of 5 mph towards the west are predicted

May 4: Children's of Alabama IndyCar Grand Prix

Race starts at 1:30 PM Eastern Time. No real threat of rain with the temperatures expected to stay steady around 76⁰F. A 5% chance of rain with the wind changing direction to North-west at a speed of 2-3 mph.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.