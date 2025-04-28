2025 Children's of Alabama IndyCar Grand Prix: Full weather forecast for race at Barber

The 2025 Indy 500 test is done & dusted as the IndyCar drivers, team, and fans can now look forward to the upcoming race, the Children's of Alabama IndyCar Grand Prix, which is just around the corner. The race is set to take place at the Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama.
Barber was built in 2003, debuted on the IndyCar calendar in 2010, and has since been a part of the series. Barber Motorsport Park is a 2.38-mile technical circuit with 17 turns. Long straights and long sweeping corners define the characteristics of the circuit.
The race weekend at the circuit begins on Friday, May 2nd, when the first practice session will take place. This will be followed by the second practice session earlier in the day on Saturday, May 3, and the all-important qualifying session later in the day.
With the grid being set, the drivers will take to the circuit for the warm-up session on Sunday, May 4, before the Main Race in the afternoon. Team Penske star Scott McLaughlin won the race around the 2.38-mile course in 2024.
Alabama is located in the humid sub-tropical region of the USA and annually receives 56 inches of rainfall. The race at the Barber Motorsport Park is infamous for having inclement weather, and the 2025 Children's of Alabama IndyCar Grand Prix could be affected by rain in one of the sessions.
Let's have a look at the session-wise weather forecast for the 2025 IndyCar race at the Barber Motorsports Park.
May 2: Practice 1
The Practice 1 session starts at 3:30 PM Eastern Time. Rain is expected to hit the track on Thursday, and the clouds are expected to stay around just a couple of hours before the session. The best-case scenario would be a damp track at the start of the session.
Temperatures ranging between 76⁰F-77⁰F is expected during the session with a 20% chance of precipitation. Winds of 6-7 mph towards the east are predicted.
May 3: Practice 2
Practice 2 starts at 11:30 AM Eastern Time. The weather is expected to be partly cloudy with no real threat of precipitation. Temperatures are expected to linger around 71⁰F-72⁰F with a 5% chance of rain during the session. Wind speeds of 7 mph towards the South are predicted.
May 3: Qualifying
Qualifying starts at 2:30 PM Eastern Time. The weather is expected to be partly cloudy. Temperatures are expected to be between 75⁰F-77⁰F with a 5% chance of rain during the session. Wind speeds of 6-7 mph towards the South are predicted.
May 4: Warmup
Warmup starts at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Weather is expected to be partly cloudy with temperatures ranging between 68⁰F-72⁰F with a 5% chance of rain during the session. Wind speeds of 5 mph towards the west are predicted
May 4: Children's of Alabama IndyCar Grand Prix
Race starts at 1:30 PM Eastern Time. No real threat of rain with the temperatures expected to stay steady around 76⁰F. A 5% chance of rain with the wind changing direction to North-west at a speed of 2-3 mph.
