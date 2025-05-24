2025 Indy 500 full weather forecast: Will rain make it an evening race like 2024?

The 2025 Indy 500 is on the horizon, with the drivers and teams making the final changes on the cars at Carb Day. The weather gods have mostly been kind to the drivers at the 109th running of the Indy 500 weekend, with rain only washing out a part of the first day, and the remaining days seeing plenty of sunshine.

Ad

However, the weather forecast for the 2025 Indianapolis 500 race isn't as sunny as the practice and qualifying days, as there are minor chances of precipitation during the race. Let's have a detailed look at the weather forecast for the Indy 500 and see whether the rain will interrupt the race like it did in 2024.

Full weather forecast for the 2025 Indy 500

Last year's Indy 500 was delayed due to inclement weather, which made for an evening race around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson, who attempted the double last year, failed to make it to the Coca-Cola 600 because of the same.

Ad

Trending

While the chances of rain aren't as large as they were last there, there is still a 20% chance of rain in Indianapolis. The race is believed to start under sunny conditions, with the clouds covering the sky soon after the start.

The showers are expected in patches, but there is no guarantee that they will hit the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Carb Day - Source: Getty

The 2025 Indianapolis 500 will start at 12:45 PM local time (EST) as the green flag drops. The race takes place on Sunday, May 25, at the 2.5-mile-long IMS oval. There is a 30% chance of rain before the start of the Indy 500 with temperatures hovering around the high 50s.

Ad

However, as the race start gets closer, the chances drop to 20% with the temperatures increasing to the low 60⁰F. Winds of 5-6 mph are expected at the start of the race.

As the race progresses, the temperature will rise into the high 60s, but the chances of rain will continue to hover around 20%. The wind speed will pick up as the race progresses to as high as 8 mph.

The jumbled grid for the 2025 Indy 500

IndyCar rookie Robert Shwartzman took the pole position for the 2025 Indianapolis 500 and shocked the paddock as no one expected the rookie, driving for the newest team, to take the top spot. Veteran Takuma Sato will start behind him. Andretti Global start Colton Herta will start near the back after his crash during the qualifying.

Ad

Team Penske drivers Josef Newgarden and Will Power have been sent to the back of the grid following the discovery of the modified attenuator. Scott McLaughlin starts from the middle of the grid after his crash before Sunday's qualifying.

On top of the jumbled grid, the drivers will be taking the hybrid IndyCar to race for the first time ever. Drivers struggled with the extra weight of the hybrid unit during the practice, and the race conditions will only make it tougher.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.