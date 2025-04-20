2025 Indy 500 open test: Full schedule and everything you need to know about the drivers

The 109th running of the Indy 500 is about a month away, and the open test for the greatest spectacle in racing will take place next week, from Wednesday, April 23, to Thursday, April 24, 2025. All the drivers set to drive in the 2025 Indy 500 will be participating in the test. Let's have a detailed look at the schedule and entry list.

The 2025 Indy 500 will be the first time IndyCar will be running the hybrid cars around the iconic oval. Although the hybrid systems were introduced before the 2024 Indy 500, it wasn't run at the iconic race. As such, the open test will be the first opportunity for the teams to test the hybrid power trains around the 2.5-mile oval.

Drivers already have to make multiple adjustments during a 200+ mph lap, and the introduction of the hybrid system will only make things harder for the entries. Hence, the open test will serve as a benchmark and practice session for the teams and drivers to get an idea of how prepared they are.

Schedule for the 2025 Indy 500 Open Test

Indianapolis Motor Speedway's official website shared the schedule for the open test, detailing the run plan for the two days.

Wednesday, 23 April

10:05 a.m. - 12:00 noon - Veteran oval drivers will be taking to the track like Takuma Sato

12:00 noon - 02:00 p.m. - Two-hour session for the Rookie orientation and oval refreshers

02:00 p.m. - 06:00 p.m. - Open test for all the drivers and teams to run their specific run plan

Thursday, 24 April

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - Qualifying simulation runs for the driver. All the drivers will be on low fuel, and the boost pressure will be turned up to simulate high-speed runs.

12:30 p.m. - 04:00 p.m. - Open test for all the drivers and teams to run their specific run plan

2025 Indy 500 Open Test: Full driver entry list

All 34 drivers confirmed for the 2025 Indy 500 will be taking to the track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. These include all 27 entries for the regular season and the seven one-off entries for the Indy 500.

The one-off entries include the NASCAR star Kyle Larson, racing royalty Marco Andretti, ECR owner Ed Carpenter, 4X Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves, former Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato, and the two DRR entries, Jack Harvey & Ryan Hunter-Reay. The full entry list is:

#2 Josef Newgarden: Team Penske Chevrolet

#3 Scott McLaughlin: Team Penske Chevrolet

#4 David Malukas: AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

#5 Pato O'Ward: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

#6 Nolan Siegel: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

#7 Christian Lundgaard: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

#8 Kyffin Sympson: Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

#9 Scott Dixon: Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

#10 Alex Palou: Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

#12 Will Power: Team Penske Chevrolet

#14 Santino Ferrucci: AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

#15 Graham Rahal: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

#17 Kyle Larson: Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

#18 Rinus Veekay: Dale Coyne Racing Honda

#20 Alexander Rossi: Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

#21 Christian Rasmussen: Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

#23 Ryan Hunter-Reay: Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

#24 Jack Harvey: Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

#26 Colton Herta: Andretti Global Honda

#27 Kyle Kirkwood: Andretti Global Honda

#28 Marcus Ericsson: Andretti Global Honda

#30 Devlin DeFrancesco: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

#33 Ed Carpenter: Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

#45 Louis Foster: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

#51 Jacob Abel: Dale Coyne Racing Honda

#60 Felix Rosenqvist: Meyer Shank Racing Honda

#66 Marcus Armstrong: Meyer Shank Racing Honda

#75 Takuma Sato: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

#77 Sting Ray Robb: Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

#78 Conor Daly: Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

#83 Robert Shwartzman: Prema Racing Chevrolet

#90 Callum Ilott: Prema Racing Chevrolet

#98 Marco Andretti: Andretti Global Honda

*Nolan Siegel took up No.6 for the 2025 season, which Helio Castroneves raced with in 2024. The Brazilian's entry number has not yet been confirmed

