2025 Indy 500 Open Test: Full weather forecast for IMS

The Indy 500 Open Test is on the horizon as the teams and drivers start arriving at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the cars and equipment. The test will be held from Wednesday, April 23, to Thursday, April 24, at the 2.5-mile oval around the IMS.

Ad

The two-day test will be divided into multiple sessions. The first session will take place on Wednesday from 10:05 a.m. to 12:00 noon local time, where the track will be open for veteran oval drivers like Helio Castroneves. Next up will be the rookie orientation and oval refresher session from 12:00 noon to 02:00 p.m. The last session will be a four-hour open test for all the drivers.

AUTO: AUG 17 NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

The second day will start with the qualifying runs in the boost session from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The drivers will be setting low fuel runs with the boost turned up to stimulate the qualifying laps around the IMS. The second session on April 24 will be an open session from 12:30 p.m. to 04:00 p.m.

Ad

Trending

All 34 confirmed entries for the 109th running of the Indy 500 are expected to show up for the open test sessions. The 27 full-time drivers, along with the seven one-off Indy 500 entries, which include the likes of Kyle Larson, Takuma Sato, and Marco Andretti, will be at the test.

While the test is crucial for the one-off entries to get an idea of what they're getting themselves into at the greatest spectacle in racing, it will also be equally important for the regular full-time drivers as the open test will be the first time they will get to run the hybrid power unit around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

Ad

Let's have a look at the weather forecast for the open test.

Weather Forecast for 2025 Indy 500 Open Test

The 2024 Indy 500 was delayed because of rain, as running open-wheel racing cars around an oval at 220+ mph on a damp track isn't safe. While rain is expected at the IMS in the coming week, the test days are not expected to be affected by the inclement weather.

Ad

The overall weather forecast for both test days is mostly sunny with some clouds in the area, but no threat of precipitation.

Expand Tweet

Ad

April 23, 2025: Indy 500 Open Test Day 1

Maximum temperature of 71F is expected during the veteran oval drivers session, with the same rising to 74F for the rookie orientation session. The ambient temperature will get as high as 77F for the open session and then start to drop off as the timer ticks to the end of the day. Winds of 5-10 knots are expected in the South East direction.

April 24, 2025: Indy 500 Open Test Day 2

The temperature for the qualifying stimulation session will start at 65F and go as high as 72F. The open session will see highs of 80F. Similar wind conditions from Day 1 of 5-10 knots in the South East direction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More