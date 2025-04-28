2025 IndyCar Children’s of Alabama GP schedule: Where to watch and timings

The 2025 IndyCar season has started strong with three races, as the paddock ramps up its preparation for the fourth round of the calendar. The Children's of Alabama Grand Prix is scheduled to begin in the upcoming week, with the race weekend beginning on May 2, and setting the scene for the race on May 4.

In the three rounds held so far, there has been a horde of narratives following the 27-car grid. While Alex Palou has started with an early lead in the championship, owing to his two race wins in the first three races, various championship contenders have appeared and drowned in the early-season pressure.

Scott McLaughlin started his 2025 campaign by bagging a contract extension with the most successful team in the series, Team Penske. He celebrated this by getting the pole position at the season opener, and the Spaniard's hype train took over the streets of St. Petersburg as he won the race ahead of his teammate, Scott Dixon.

The Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix witnessed the 28-year-old win again with a late race charge, but the Long Beach Grand Prix spoiled his win streak as Andretti's Kyle Kirkwood won at the fabled race. Now, the paddock is heading to take the 2.3-mile track head-on with the 27 drivers gunning for the elusive victory.

Everything you need to know about the 2025 IndyCar Children's of Alabama Grand Prix schedule

The race weekend is scheduled to take place from May 2 to 4 at Barber Motorsports Park. It includes various practice sessions, qualifying, warmup, and the much-awaited race.

Long Beach (Eastern Time)

Friday, May 2: Practice 1: 3:30 PM

Saturday, May 3: Practice 2: 11:30 AM

Saturday, May 3: Qualifying: 2:30 PM

Sunday, May 4: Warmup: 10 AM

What time will the race start?

Sunday, May 4: 1:30 PM

The Alabama Grand Prix debuted on the IndyCar calendar in 2010 and has been a staple since then, with the COVID-19-affected 2020 season being the only year the race did not take place. Team Penske has won more than half of the races held at the track, and Scott McLaughlin could complete a three-peat at the race this year.

Where to watch the 2025 IndyCar Children's of Alabama Grand Prix

FOX Sports signed an exclusive deal for the broadcast of the open-wheel races in the United States. On the other hand, fans worldwide can utilize various platforms to watch the upcoming race in their specific time zones.

The Alabama Grand Prix will be broadcast on the following platforms across the globe:

United States of America: FOX

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports

Mexico: ESPN

Canada: TNS & TNS+

Brazil: TV Cultura

Australia: Stan Sports

Germany: Sky Sports

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports

Italy: Sky Italia

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN & Canal+

Japan: Gaora Sports

For the remaining nations, IndyCar Live will be the primary source of the broadcast of the race. Fans can access the list of broadcasters on IndyCar.com and log in to the action-packed race.

