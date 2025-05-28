2025 IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix: See full weather forecast for practice, qualifying, and race

The streets of Detroit are poised to host Round 7 of the 2025 IndyCar season, as the Detroit Grand Prix is all set to take place in the largest city in the state of Michigan on June 1. The weather for the race weekend is expected to be mostly cloudy, but a few rain showers are expected on Friday.
The Detroit GP first appeared on the IndyCar calendar back in 1989. The event has been scheduled for immediately after the Indy 500 ever since 2012.
Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon won the previous edition of the race last year. His teammate, Alex Palou, off the back of his maiden Indy 500 win, will likely be the favourite heading into the race, having won five of the first six races this season.
While the weather is not expected to play a major role during the race, the forecast does show a chance of a rain shower in Detroit on Friday, May 30, but in the late hours of the day. The forecast for the weekend is listed below [via Weather.com].
Friday, May 30 - Practice 1
Temperature: 75 °F (24 °C)
Forecast: Mostly Cloudy with potential Showers
Chance of Rain: 16% [42% at Night]
Saturday, May 31 - Practice 2 & Qualifications
Temperature: 69 °F (21 °C)
Forecast: Partly Cloudy with periods of Sunshine.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunday, June 01 - Warmup and Race
Temperature: 71 °F (22 °C)
Forecast: Partly Cloudy with periods of Sunshine.
Chance of Rain: 1%
The Detroit GP was moved from downtown Detroit to Belle Isle Park in 1992, but returned to the original location in 2023, and has stayed there since. Cooler temperatures in general are expected throughout the weekend this time around, with a low risk of rain on Friday.
Scott Dixon offers teammate Alex Palou a five-week vacation ahead of the IndyCar Detroit GP
Scott Dixon jokingly offered his CGR teammate Alex Palou a five-week, all-inclusive summer vacation, starting just prior to the Detroit GP. The reigning IndyCar champion has completely dominated the 2025 season so far, as he leads the championship by 112 points after just six rounds.
Following the Indy 500, Dixon got on stage at Monday night’s “500” awards ceremony and made a joke about gifting Palou an all-expense-paid vacation.
"I've also got a surpise for Alex. I've brought yourself, your wife, all your family a summer vacation. It starts this Thursday, it's for five-weeks. So, I hope you enjoy it, it's all-included man, whatever you need." joked Dixon. [via IndyCar on YouTube]
The host on the night, Allen Bestwick, even joked that Palou may still be leading the championship when he returns from his five-week hiatus. Such has been the dominance of the 3x IndyCar series champion, who is looking invincible so far in 2025.
