2025 Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix schedule: Where to watch and timings

With the curtains falling over the Alabama Grand Prix, the racing realm now sets its sights on the next Grand Prix on the calendar: the Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix. The 27-car grid readies up for the race at the IMS road course, which will take place on the upcoming weekend between May 9 and 10.

Alex Palou has emerged as the early leader in the four races held so far. The Spaniard has won three out of the first four races and looks to be in his prime as he sets his eyes on completing a three-peat of championship titles.

Meanwhile, other contenders have tried to end Palou's reign with three drivers claiming pole position this season. Scott McLaughlin was the first driver to put a car on pole in 2025, but his race faced an unfortunate hurdle when an early caution put him on the back foot.

At Thermal Club, Pato O'Ward led the majority of the race and looked set to take home the victory. However, as many say, the most important lap to lead is the final one. Palou overtook the Mexican a few laps before the end and crushed his hopes.

Though Kyle Kirkwood has been the sole driver to break the Chip Ganassi Racing driver's winning streak at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, he was then met with a torrid race weekend in Alabama and conceded dozens of points to the 27-year-old.

Now, the paddock is gearing up to take on the next IndyCar Grand Prix at the 2.439-mile IMS road course, before heading to the much-awaited Indy 500 on May 25.

Everything you need to know about the 2025 Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix schedule

Friday, May 9

Practice 1: 9:30 AM ET

Practice 2: 1:00 PM ET

Qualifications: 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 10

Warmup: 11:30 AM ET

What time will the race start?

Saturday, May 10: 4:30 PM ET

Palou also won last year's race at the road course layout, which makes him a big threat for the race. But the 26 other drivers will look to end the Spaniard's streak of success at the 14-turn circuit.

Where to watch the 2025 Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix

Pato O'Ward during the Sonsio Grand Prix on May 11, 2024 - Source: Getty

IndyCar signed an exclusive deal with FOX Sports to broadcast the 17-race calendar exclusively in the United States. However, fans residing outside the borders can also access the race with the help of the following broadcasters:

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports

Mexico: ESPN

Canada: TNS & TNS+

Brazil: TV Cultura

Australia: Stan Sports

Germany: Sky Sports

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports

Italy: Sky Italia

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN & Canal+

Japan: Gaora Sports

While this covers most broadcasters who will stream the race in various nations, for the countries not stated in the above-mentioned list (India, Egypt, Bulgaria, etc.), IndyCar Live will be the primary broadcast source. Moreover, if any doubt still persists, fans can access the broadcasters' catalogue available on IndyCar.com to address their queries.

