2025 Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix: Weather forecast for race at IMS road course

The Children's of Alabama Grand Prix is done, and the IndyCar paddock now looks over to racing on the IMS for the next few weeks. The Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix will take place on May 10 after the weekend starts on May 9 as the 27-car grid readies up to take over the road course at the IMS.

IMS has been a staple on the racing calendar even before the championship was instituted. However, this week's race will focus on the road course that joined the fixture in 2014.

The 2.439-mile track will feature 14 turns, which Alex Palou dominated last year. The Spaniard would like to continue his winning streak at the track by completing a three-peat there.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has already won three of the four races held so far in the 2025 season and looks like he is in the best shape of his career. This makes him one of the favorites to take home the race victory, but he would have to face fierce competition from his rivals, as Team Penske has been particularly successful at the track.

This makes the upcoming weekend even exciting, so let's take a look at the session-wise weather forecast for the 2025 Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix.

May 9: Practice 1

The first practice session of the weekend at the IMS road course will take place on Friday as usual. The session will start at 9:30 AM ET, and rain is not expected to play a role in the session.

There are high chances of rain on Thursday, and some dampness may be left on the track after possible rain showers, but there is no tangible chance of rain to make its way onto the track.

Temperature is expected to stay around 48°F during the session, while wind is expected to be around seven mph.

May 9: Practice 2

The second practice session will start at 1 PM ET. Rain will again not play a role in the session, but clouds can make a possible cameo.

The temperature would stay around 59°F, while wind speeds will be close to the morning ones at six mph.

May 9: Qualifications

Qualifications will take place in the heat at 4:30 PM ET. With rain not being a possibility again, temperatures would range around 66°F, and wind speeds would stay the same.

May 10: Warmup

Warmup will take place on a Saturday this time at 11:30 AM ET. Rain is expected to not make any attendance during the raceday, and the temperature would hover around 64-66 °F with wind speeds slowing down to three mph.

May 10: Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix

The IndyCar Grand Prix is scheduled to go green at 4:52 PM ET after the broadcast starts on 4:30 PM. The temperatures would have risen by then to 72°F, and wind would have also picked up to five mph.

