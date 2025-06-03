2026 Indy 500 faces direct face-off with ageless F1 race after Monaco GP dates move - Report

The Indy 500 is one of the most well-known motorsport spectacles all over the globe. It has been taking place since 1911, and this year, the main event took place on the same date (May 25) as Formula 1's Monaco GP.

In line with this, it has recently come to light that the Indy 500 could face stiff competition from Formula 1's Canadian Grand Prix (which has been taking place since 1961) next year. As per a report from the NY Times, the late May slot could be given to the Montreal event, with Monaco moving to the month of June.

The change is being considered because of the logistical challenges of going from the European leg of the races to the Canadian Grand Prix.

In recent years, what has happened is that F1 has gone from Miami to Europe, then back to Canada for a standalone race. With the above-mentioned change, it would become easier for the movement of the inventory associated with F1.

Alex Palou amassed his maiden Indy 500 victory this year

While the Indy 500 could come in a face-off with the Canadian Grand Prix in 2026, this year's event was a major success. Moreover, it was won by the reigning IndyCar champion, Alex Palou.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver amassed his maiden victory in the event, starting from sixth place on the grid (second row). Post his sensational 200-lap victory, he added the following via IndyCar:

"Best milk I’ve ever tasted. It tastes so good. What an amazing feeling. I cannot believe it, it’s amazing to win. There were some moments that I felt really good in the race, but at the end I didn’t know if I was going to able to pass Marcus or not, but I made it happen. First oval win. What a better place?" Palou said.

The 2025 Indy 500 had several top drivers competing in it. The event had Takuma Sato, Pato O'Ward, and rookie Robert Shwartzman starting on the front row, with several other heavy hitters spread throughout the 33-car field.

Despite the tough challenge in front of the 28-year-old, he did not lose his nerve to come away with his maiden Indianapolis Motor Speedway win (oval).

As things stand, Palou is handsomely leading the 2025 drivers' standings 311 points, ahead of Pato O'Ward and Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood.

The 2025 IndyCar season is seven rounds down, and there are only 10 events remaining on the calendar. Palou is on course to amass his fourth championship, and the way he has been dominating the sport over the last few years, he will be one of the favorites again next year to secure a victory in the all-important Indy 500.

