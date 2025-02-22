$20M-worth rock star professes love for IndyCar after landing Indy 500 concert

Bret Michaels will be returning to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 109th running of the Indy 500. The musician last performed at the 2013 Indy 500 with his band Poison. Michaels was featured in a post uploaded by Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s official social media platform X as he confessed his love for IndyCar.

Ad

Michaels will be performing at the 2025 Indy 500 with the band All American Rejects on Carb Day. In an audio attached to the X post uploaded by IMS, the musician detailed his plans for the concert, his coordination with the lead of All American Rejects, and the thrill of performing on stage in front of race fans.

“Can't wait to get back to Indy and this is going to be an absolute party. Let me tell you how excited I am. I got a hold of Tyson yesterday from All American Rejects. We are going to make this an absolute party and a celebration of what matters,” said Bret Michaels.

Ad

Trending

“For me as a race fan, it's absolutely insanely a thrill. And when I was there years ago and we brought Poison, we had set the all time Carb Day record. From what I understand from authorities from Doug and Amanda that that record still holds. And we are coming with that same spirit and to be able to be a part of the fabric of how incredible this race is,” he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The $20 Million worth Bret Michaels (via Celebrity Net Worth) is the lead singer of the band Poison, which charted six Top 10 singles and a number-one single on the Billboard. Poison has sold over 65 Million albums worldwide and performed on occasions over the last two decades as part of their reunion tours.

“The Kickoff event of the summer”: IndyCar President on the 2025 Miller Lite Carb Day at the Indy 500

Back in the day, Carb Day used to be the final day when the teams could adjust their carburetors. While carburetors haven't been used in Indy for over half a century, the name stuck and is still called the Carb Day.

Ad

The final practice session is held on Carb Day where the teams can make the final adjustments to the cars before they go into the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The racing action is followed by the Carb Day concert, which will begin at 2:45 p.m. local time.

Speaking about the Miller Lite Carb Day, the newly appointed IndyCar President Doug Boles said (via Forbes):

“Miller Lite Carb Day is not just the official party to kick off race weekend, it’s really the kickoff event of the summer. The day has everything to make the perfect party: 33 drivers in the final practice before the ‘500,’ the Pit Stop Challenge, people watching and a fun and entertaining concert to put an exclamation point on the party. It really is a day like no other at the Racing Capital of the World.”

Bret Michaels will be performing with All American Rejects at the 2025 Indy 500 Miller Lite Carb Day, which is on May 23rd.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback