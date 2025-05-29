23XI Racing NASCAR driver takes a dig at Scott McLaughlin's early Indy 500 exit

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin crashed during his warm up lap at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 held on May 25, which ended his race prematurely. NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace taunted McLaughlin about the incident during a recent exchange on X.

On Wednesday, May 28, the two drivers, Wallace and McLaughlin, went for a friendly race. Notably, the NASCAR driver shared a tweet about the same. This prompted the #3 driver to reply to the original tweet where he wrote:

"Racers racing"

Bubba Wallace then replied by writing:

"Just proud to see you complete..laps👊🏾🙃"

The three-time Supercar champion drove the Team Penske #3 car powered by Chevrolet. He had a crash during the qualifying as well, but eventually managed a 10th place finish. He was the team's highest qualified driver for the race, as the other two cars were sent to the back of the grid after they failed the post-qualifying inspection. During the race on May 25, he crashed before the race could start and was placed 30th.

As for Scott McLaughlin's 2025 season, it is off to a decent start as during the maiden race of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, held on March 2, he qualified for the race in pole position and finished in fourth place. During the 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach, held on April 13, he qualified in 6th place and finished in the same position.

In the Sonsio Grand Prix held on May 10, Scott McLaughlin qualified in 4th spot and finished in the same spot. The #3 driver will be looking forward for redemption at the upcoming race at the Detroit Grand Prix, which will take place on June 1.

Scott McLaughlin makes his feelings known about his Penske teammates after they Indy 500 setback

The #3 Team Penske driver, Scott McLaughlin, spoke about his feelings towards his Penske teammates having to start the 109th Indianapolis 500 at the back of the grid. The whole debacle happened post the qualifying session when the Team Penske cars #2 and #12 failed the post-qualfying session after it was found that they made illegal modifications to the attenuator.

During the press conference prior to the Indy 500, McLaughlin was questioned about Josef Newgarden and Will Power's crisis. He replied by saying (via ASAP Sports):

"I'm not taking for granted. It's going to be a tough race, regardless. I know we have fast cars. Everyone feels that way, as well. I don't know. For me, I'm not worried about their race. I'm focused on my own. But we know what we need to do to sort of keep ourselves in the game."

"I've said it all month. It's been so nice to be able to come into a month where I was up the front a little further than I had been in my career. I understand the cadence a little bit more, you could say. But yeah, not really focused on what they're doing. I'm just focused on myself."

Scott McLaughlin is currently in seventh place in the drivers championship standings with 145 points to his credit.

