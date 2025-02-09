2x Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden reacts to Pato O Ward's FOX Commercial

Pato O'Ward went viral following the launch of IndyCar's latest FOX commercial. While the fans are continuously jumping on social media to share their reactions, one of his competitors has also given his take.

Team Penske's IndyCar racing driver, Josef Newgarden, shared his thoughts on FOX's 40-second clip dedicated to O'Ward. Via his official X account, Newgarden came up with this reaction:

"This guy is a one man boy band," Newgarden reacted.

Pato O'Ward, at the age of 25, has already made his name in IndyCar. After just 89 races, he has already amassed seven wins, 26 podiums, and five pole positions. Josef Newgarden, being one of the stalwarts of the sport with 213 races, recognizes the talent that O'Ward has to become the top driver in IndyCar.

The 25-year-old finished the 2024 IndyCar season in fifth place with 460 points. Moreover, he lost out on the coveted drivers' championship by a margin of only 84 points to Alex Palou.

Josef Newgarden took part in HYROX challenge

Josef Newgarden recently also took part in the HYROX Challenge. It involves events that start with a 1km run followed by a workout station like SkiErg and Sled Push.

The sequence is repeated until eight runs and eight stations have been completed. This is a challenge that has caught the eyes of people all around the world. In line with the HYROX leaderboards, cumulative world championship titles are awarded at the end of every season.

After competing in the fascinating event, Newgarden had the following to add:

"I must say, this race took the wind out of my sails a bit. I was somewhere between demoralized and relieved at the finish line, but I woke up the next day and was ready for more," Newgarden added (via Muscle and Fitness).

The 2x Indy 500 winner took part in the Pro Men 30-34 division and finished the challenging course with a time of with an official time of 01:14:32. This time was only a second off of the time that was set by the top 10 contestants.

Newgarden has a wealth of experience competing in IndyCar, as mentioned earlier. At the age of 34, he is still hungry to achieve more success in the sport having already secured the IndyCar Championship twice (2017 and 2019).

The 2024 season proved a bit tricky for him as he was only able to manage an eighth-place finish in the overall standings. He amassed 401 points while earning two victories, two poles, and seven top-five finishes.

