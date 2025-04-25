3-time champion Alex Palou leads at the final Indy 500 practice session

Alex Palou built on his earlier performance during the Indy 500 practice sessions as he once again topped the timesheets in the final session of the testing event. The session was largely disrupted by several red flags following a slew of crashes.

The three-time IndyCar champion, who has clinched victory in two of the opening three races of the 2025 IndyCar season, continued his stellar form by setting the fastest time at the IMS circuit. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver clocked an impressive 223.993 MPH over 89 laps to lead the final practice session.

Alex Palou was followed closely in second place by Felix Rosenqvist, who reached 223.366 MPH with his team, Meyer Shank Racing, which shares a technical partnership with CGR. The top three was completed by Kyle Kirkwood, who pushed his Andretti Autosport challenger to an impressive 223.362 MPH, securing an all-Honda top three for the session.

Juncos Hollinger driver Conor Daly was fourth fastest with a top speed of 223.298 MPH, ahead of two-time Indy 500 defending champion Josef Newgarden, who reached 223.255 MPH. Newgarden was followed by perennial Indy 500 contender Helio Castroneves, who reached 223.234 MPH and powered his Meyer Shank Racing car to sixth.

Alex Palou’s Chip Ganassi teammate Scott Dixon finished the session in seventh, ahead of Pato O’Ward, Graham Rahal, and Marco Andretti, who rounded out the top ten for the session. The 109th running of the Indy 500 is slated for May 25th, where Palou will be aiming to clinch his first-ever victory at the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” with his Chip Ganassi team.

Alex Palou speaks about setting new Indy 500 lap record

Alex Palou waits during the INDYCAR Open Testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Source: Getty

Alex Palou shared his thoughts on setting a new lap record during Indy 500 qualifying. The current qualifying lap record is held by Scott McLaughlin, who clocked 234.220 mph — a feat he achieved in 2024.

The Barcelona-born driver had previously accomplished this during the 2023 running of the event but failed to convert his impressive qualifying performance and lap time into a race victory. The Chip Ganassi driver, who has started the 2025 season in staggering form and was fastest through the practice sessions, was quizzed about the possibility of achieving this during qualifying for the main race.

Sharing his thoughts with IndyCar expert Tony Donohue, Alex Palou was quick to downplay the significance of such an achievement.

"Not at all. It's cool to have records, but who cares about that? I think it's more about being a champion and winning the race or getting the pole... like not even the pole, like I got the pole, but who remembers that, so." (00:42 onwards)

While Alex Palou might have downplayed the significance of setting a new qualifying lap record at the IMS circuit, the 28-year-old has already posted a time close to the pole position achieved in 2024 during testing ahead of the race. It is expected that drivers and teams will be even faster when the main event arrives in May. Still chasing his first oval victory, the Indy 500 could serve as the ideal race for him to add this milestone to his IndyCar career achievements.

