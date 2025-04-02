3x IndyCar champ Alex Palou’s wife shares three-word message on his special occasion

IndyCar star Alex Palou recently celebrated his 28th birthday. While the three-time IndyCar champ received numerous birthday greetings on the occasion, one particular message from his wife, Esther Valle, stood out.

Ad

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou has been enjoying a sparkling start to his third title defense. The Spaniard, who won the IndyCar championship for back-to-back seasons in 2023 and 2024, has emerged victorious in both the first two races of the campaign, exhibiting fine form and exceptional speed.

While the CGR star continues to dominate the race track, Palou also celebrated a major milestone in his personal life yesterday. The three-time champion turned 28 on Tuesday and did not shy away from celebrating big time.

Ad

Trending

Through his Instagram stories, Alex Palou shared wishes from his close friends and family members. However, the one greeting that stood out was from none other than his wife, Esther. The latter shared a picture of herself with her husband on Instagram Story and wrote:

"Happy Birthday roommate! 💚"

Esther Valle's Instagram story

Not long after, Palou himself shared glimpses of his birthday celebrations with his family on his Instagram handle. In the post, the Spanish driver could be seen blowing the birthday candles with Esther on his side and their daughter Lucia in his lap.

Ad

"Best birthday yet. Thank you all for the birthday wishes! 🎁,"Palou captioned the post.

Ad

Palou and Esther welcomed their daughter Lucia to the world in December 2023.

Alex Palou gives his take after Thermal Club victory

Alex Palou, who had secured a victory in the season-opening Grand Prix of St Petersburg for the first time in his career, failed to secure pole position for the second time in a row. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver, starting second alongside McLaren's Pato O'Ward, spent the majority of the race on Sunday chasing the Mexican driver ahead of him.

Ad

However, with 15 laps to go, Palou finally broke through. The Spaniard first overtook yet another McLaren driver in Christian Lundgaard, before going on to pass through O'Ward with 10 laps to go. Once at the front, the 28-year-old never gave away his lead, eventually extending the gap between himself and O'Ward to almost 10 seconds.

Alex Palou eventually drove himself to yet another victory, making himself the certain favorite for yet another IndyCar campaign. Speaking to the media after the race, the 28-year-old driver delved into the discussion about his drive at the inaugural Thermal Grand Prix. He said (via Indycar):

Ad

"What an amazing weekend, honestly. We had a really fast car since practice. They executed very well. Everybody at Chip Ganassi Racing, the #10 car, executed perfectly."

He added:

“We knew it was aggressive to start with the used reds (soft compound tyre). We knew that we were looking towards the end of the race with the #10 car. Yeah, we did it, so back-to-back wins, it’s awesome."

Alex Palou continues to lead the IndyCar standings after two wins in two races. He has 102 points to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback