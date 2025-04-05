40000 Lego pieces come together for historic Indy 500 creation at new IMS Museum

The Indy 500 is just a couple of months away as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum was reopened for the public on April 2, 2025, as the major renovation project was completed. The IMS President Doug Boles took the audience around the Museum in a video uploaded on YouTube in the latest episode of Behind the Bricks. While doing so, Boles revealed the historic Indy 500 creation built using 40,000 Lego pieces.

The access to the IMS Museum was closed to the public in October 2023 with the renovations beginning at the facility. The Museum, located at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the inside of Turn 1 & 2 went through an 18-month renovation which reportedly cost $70 Million, and was reopened for public recently.

A clip from Behind the Bricks was uploaded on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's Instagram account where Doug Boles revealed the miniature Pagoda at the IMS built from Lego pieces. The 7-foot-tall miniature replica of the iconic building took approximately 40,000 Lego pieces, as Doug Boles in the clip said,

“Sort of a centerpiece here, which is really exciting, is going to be this LEGO pagoda. Yeah, really excited about this. We just got this in this week. So it's over 7 foot tall. It's about 35000 to 40,000 individual Lego pieces in there. You know, we've got a lot of really cool things inside there with the little LEGO People, some Easter eggs that I think, you know, fans will maybe try and find in there.”

“I think I'm in there somewhere. Roger Penske's in there somewhere. There's a whole lot of other things inside there for people to spend time,” he added.

The first edition of the Indy 500 took place at the IMS in 1911 and the iconic Pagoda was built in 1913. Since then, changes have been made to the building including the major renovation taken up in the late 90s. The same will be lit up later this year for the greatest spectacle in racing.

The IMS Pagoda to be lit up for the 2025 Indy 500

The latest structure of the IMS Pagoda was built and was ready in time for the 2000 Indy 500. The Pagoda serves as the control tower for the races around the Brickyard. The major rebuild took the Pagoga concept and converted it into a 13-story tower.

Doug Boles took to social media platform X and confirmed that the Pagoda will once again be lit up for the 2025 Indy 500 as his tweet read,

“After several years of darkness, the top of the @IMS Pagoda will be light again beginning this May! Stay tuned for a Behind the Bricks episode on the entire process!”

The renovated Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum also features the Penske Gallery, containing memorabilia from Team Penske

