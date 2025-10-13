$40M worth IndyCar legend Michael Andretti lists luxury lakefront estate for $12M

Former IndyCar star Michael Andretti has put up his Geist Reservoir Lakefront estate in Fishers, Indiana, up for sale. The residential property is believed to be worth nearly $12 million and has been listed by the IndyCar veteran. Let's have a detailed look at this place and what it has to offer.

Michael Andretti is the second generation of drivers from the racing royalty, the Andretti family. Mario Andretti began it all and won championships in IndyCar and F1. His son Michael, followed in his footsteps and won the IndyCar title before venturing into the world of Motorsports team ownership.

Andretti Autosport (now Andretti Global) was Michael Andretti's venture, and his son, Marco, also continued the family tradition as he raced in the IndyCar series for nearly two decades. Michael left the CEO position at Andretti ahead of the 2025 season and even sold the majority shares.

However, the IndyCar legend made a fortune from his racing career as well as team ownership, and is believed to be worth $40M. Within a year of parting ways from the racing team, Michael Andretti has also put his Lakefront estate in central Indiana up for sale.

The property spans across 5.23 acres with 570 feet of shoreline. Originally, the estate was built over 10,000 sq ft but was expanded to 21,000 sq ft by Andretti, which includes 5,500 sq ft of climate-controlled garage space with 12+ bays.

2023 Southwire Portland E-Prix - Source: Getty

As per the listing, the house features nine bedrooms, nine full and three half bathrooms, seven fireplaces, and a residential elevator. The estate also features a pool, jacuzzi, a dock, along with a bar, wine cellar, theater, arcade, fitness center, billiards area, and trails.

“This is the largest home ever listed on Geist Reservoir. At over 21,000 square feet, it's a property of true scale and grandeur, combining size, luxury, and waterfront amenities in a way rarely seen,” said Co-listing agent Allen Williams

“The Andretti Estate perfectly captures luxury living-where innovation meets serenity. It's a home built for connection, reflection, and entertainment. Properties of this caliber are rare in the Midwest,” added Williams

Michael Andretti is on track appearance after leaving his role at Andretti Global

Although Michael Andretti left his role as CEO at Andretti Global, he continued to be a part of the team as an ambassador. The IndyCar legend was spotted at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix, the 2025 IndyCar season opener. The IndyCar champion spoke with the media and was questioned about what it was like to be on the circuit while no longer calling the shots at his team. He replied,

“No headaches. It’s weird that I have no schedule. I’m not used to it, like, I don’t know what to do. I’m happy. Everybody is telling me I look happy. I didn’t know I was that miserable when I was here before.”

Michael Andretti has also been spotted on social media multiple times, spending time with his son, Marco Andretti, and his granddaughter Miura. The trio most recently celebrated the IndyCar legend's birthday.

