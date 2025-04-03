44-year-old Scott Dixon eyes 12 more IndyCar seasons to equal AJ Foyt's record

Scott Dixon is the oldest active driver on the IndyCar grid but is still a dozen years away from equalling AJ Foyt's record of the longest tenure in the American open-wheel racing series. However, when asked by IndyCar and IMS President Doug Boles about his future in the series, the six-time champion showed a positive outlook over the possibility of matching Foyt's record.

Ad

Dixon made his debut in the premier class of open-wheel racing in the United States in 2001. He then moved to Chip Ganassi Racing in 2002 and has remained with the team since, winning six IndyCar titles.

The Kiwi has 58 wins in the series and could overtake AJ Foyt's tally of 67 in a few years if he continues the trend of winning races. On the other hand, another record of Foyt could be up for grabs for Scott Dixon, who has the longest active career in the IndyCar field, which he is short of by a dozen years.

Ad

Trending

With Dixon's longevity not in question, as of now, Boles asked him about the possibility of equalling the IndyCar legend's record. While the Chip Ganassi Racing driver initially seemed doubtful, he ended his answer on a positive note and said:

"I don't know; sounds like a bit of a bet right there. I think we could we could try to pull that off, but yeah, that maybe in [the] modern day that could be pretty tough, but hey, I'm up for the challenge. Let's go."

Ad

Ad

On the other hand, Dixon won two races last year, one shy of his championship-winning teammate, Alex Palou.

Scott Dixon wants to get back to winning ways

Scott Dixon celebrating at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix podium after securing a P2 finish - Source: Getty

While Scott Dixon has not suffered a winless year in two decades, he has been on a championship drought for the past four years. In the meantime, Palou has won three championships, and tides seem to be changing in the CGR camp.

Ad

Reflecting on the need to get back to winning titles again, the 44-year-old said, via IndyCar:

"I’m sure I’m not that happy person to live with through certain parts of it but that goes with the ups and downs of everyday life. It gets tense. It’s a competitive sport and you have all these emotions... What means the most to me is race wins and championships. I’ve had plenty of second place finishes, but nobody remembers those."

The next IndyCar Grand Prix is slated to be held at the street circuit in Long Beach. Moreover, Scott Dixon is the reigning winner of the race, as he won the Grand Prix last year despite starting outside the top five.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback