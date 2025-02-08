4x Indy 500 winner drops his honest verdict on IndyCar alliance with Fox

Four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves recently came out and revealed his honest verdict about the partnership between FOX and IndyCar as he detailed how the open-wheel racing series will benefit from the same. FOX is the new broadcaster of IndyCar in the United States.

Castroneves featured on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast and a clip from the same was uploaded on the Instagram account of the podcast. The clip was uploaded as a reel on February 7, 2025, and IndyCar on FOX’s account was tagged as a collaborator. The Brazilian hailed IndyCar for making the move to partner with FOX as he said:

“Well we're super excited to not only have an incredible company as FOX. But you know that they're going to do anything to make not only IndyCar back to the saddle and back to what it used to be. Apart from that you know this year now the teams, they signed a contract with basically a franchise now.”

“So we were looking into the potential that in the future as NASCAR, Formula 1 as others, even V8 supercars, whoever wants to join in, the teams have a valuation now which is a great opportunity.”

“So all these things is going to lead to another manufacturer it's going to lead to new cars, it's going to so many things that will benefit not only the drivers, the teams, but the series as well and so we're excited to have Fox on board we're looking forward to it and it will be a lot of fun.”

FOX signed the IndyCar deal in June of 2024 and began the promos for the new season as early as the 2024 holiday season. The media partner has also released a couple of promos featuring Team Penske's Josef Newgarden and Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou.

However, Helio Castroneves isn't the only driver who has hailed FOX’s efforts as McLaren’s Pato O'Ward also came out and praised IndyCar’s move to partner with FOX.

“Phenomenal”: Pato O'Ward on the IndyCar and FOX alliance

Pato O'Ward appeared in front of the reporters for the IndyCar media day and praised IndyCar's decision to sign with FOX. The Mexican driver stated how FOX did an exceptional job with Josef Newgarden's promotional video as he said (via SB Nation):

“I want to publicly state that I think what Fox and IndyCar are doing is freaking phenomenal, like the commercial that just came out with Josef. I think it was so well done. It’s fun. It’s edgy. It’s, you know, it’s flirting with that line where people do get engaged and you’re like, ‘hey, this is, this is different.'”

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady and three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou also made cameo appearances in Newgarden's promo. FOX has also been promoting IndyCar during the broadcast of the other sports i.e. NFL and NASCAR.

